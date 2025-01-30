‘Call me back’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie sends out flirty shoutout and couple PIC to Dominic Fike ahead of Love Hangover release

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s upcoming track Love Hangover in collaboration with Dominic Fike is much-anticipated by fans. Ahead of its release, the K-pop star has dropped an adorable couple picture with Dominic Fike which is garnering much attention from fans.

On January 29, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to Instagram to share a snapshot with American pop star Dominic Fike, instantly sparking buzz among fans. In the photo, the K-pop sensation can be seen cozily leaning into Fike, exuding effortless chemistry. Adding to the intrigue, Jennie captioned the post with a playful yet flirty “call me back,” leaving followers speculating about their connection.

Moreover, the duo sported similar outfits, further amplifying the couple-like aesthetic of the picture and fueling curiosity about their relationship dynamic.

Previously, Jennie teased her upcoming single Love Hangover with Dominic Fike with a a snippet of the song. In the short clip, with lyrics that talk about a toxic relationship that put her in a ‘love hangover.’ The song will drop on January 31, 2025, at 2 PM KST.

Previously, Jennie revealed that she will also be releasing her first solo album, RUBY, on March 7, 2025. She also announced her first solo concert tour, The Ruby Experience, kicking off in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025, and she will also be performing in New York and Seoul. Previously, she released the single Zen on January 25, 2025, along with an extravagant music video.

Jennie established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After leaving YG Entertainment, she will venture into her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities. Mantra was the first single she released under the company on October 11, 2024, and the music video has over 100 million views on YouTube.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO.