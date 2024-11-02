'Can’t help but get immersed': BIGBANG's G-Dragon confesses watching EX-change during military service in candid chat with Daesung and Taeyang

In a surprising and candid moment, G-Dragon, BIGBANG’s legendary frontman, revealed a new pastime he picked up during his mandatory military service, watching dating shows. G-Dragon joined his fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung on the latest episode of Zip Daesung, aired on November 1, where the three talked about everything from recent career milestones to lighthearted topics like favorite shows. While reflecting on his time in the military, G-Dragon admitted he had tuned into a dating show for the first time, a habit that surprisingly stuck with him.

During the chat, Daesung couldn’t resist bringing up G-Dragon’s new obsession with dating shows, saying, “Are you still watching dating shows these days? You were watching EX-change.” G-Dragon replied with a laugh, confessing, “Yeah, I adopted a bad habit while I was in the military.”

He shared that he first saw a dating show when stationed with fellow soldiers, and it quickly became a weekly ritual that fueled lively post-episode discussions. “We’d all talk about it after watching, so you can’t help but get immersed. That’s why I kept watching them, waiting for next week’s episode.”

Reminiscing about his military days, G-Dragon joked about the restrictions during military service, saying, “We couldn’t pay, so we had to wait three weeks,” adding that the delay made him all the more eager for each episode. His honesty and humor drew laughter from Daesung and Taeyang, making for a rare moment of camaraderie among the iconic trio.

The conversation also touched on G-Dragon’s music comeback, a much-anticipated event for fans. On October 31, he released his pre-release single POWER, his first new track in seven years. Blending an infectious hip-hop beat with his signature loose rap style, POWER is an anthem of self-confidence. With lines like “I got the power. I'm just like me. That’s why I'm beautiful,” G-Dragon embraces themes of self-acceptance and strength, sending a positive message to listeners.

As BIGBANG’s members delve into solo projects and reconnect on screen, it’s evident their brotherhood and love for connecting with fans remain as strong as ever. Fans can’t wait to see what else G-Dragon’s long-awaited return to music has in store!

