Captivating the King stills: Shin Se Kyung goes undercover to fulfill revenge plan against Jo Jung Suk

Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung is scheduled to premiere on January 21. Anticipation for the drama runs high as the two actors will be appearing on screen together for a historical piece. The new stills released show Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung in a different style.

Captivating the King stills

On January 10, tvN released a set of stills from their upcoming historical romance Captivating the King which will feature Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung. Shin Se Kyung is disguised as a man as she plays Go Stop on the streets. At that point, she catches the eyes of Jo Jung Suk character who is a king who is out on the streets dressed as a common man.

Captivating the King: Release date, cast and more

Jo Jung Seok takes on the role of Prince Lee In who is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. The prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty after which the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and is immediately fascinated by her. She too falls for the prince. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lee In becomes the King. As a King, he is powerful but from the inside, he is emotionally weak. One thing leads to another and Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Captivating the King will star Jo Jung Suk, Shin Sae Kyung, Lee Sin Young, and Park Ye Young.

Jo Jung Suk has impressed viewers with his performances in dramas like the Hospital Playlist series, Jealousy Incarnate, Oh My Ghost, and many more. Shin Se Kyung has been a part of various popular dramas including The Bride of Habeak, Run On, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, and more.

This project has been directed by Jo Nam Kook who has previously worked in The Good Detective, Untouchable, and more. The screenplay has been written by Kim Sun Deok.

