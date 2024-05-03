9 movies like Piku that'll inspire your next family trip
Movies like Piku often forge a strong connection between the audience and the characters, leaving a lasting narrative imprint. Check out some films like Piku here!
Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, is not just a movie but a pure depiction of the father-daughter bond. Movies like Piku always create a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.
The story revolves around Piku, a strong-willed architect, who finds herself on a bumpy road trip to Kolkata with the person who drives her the most crazy: her aging father, Bhaskor Banerjee. Despite their constant bickering over everything from bathroom habits to life choices, the journey forces them to confront their differences and rediscover a hidden tenderness in their bond.
9 movies like Piku you can’t afford to miss
Queen
- Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko, Sabeeka Imam
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: Netflix
Queen is Not your typical love story! It's about Rani (played by Kangana Ranaut, a strong woman who gets dumped right before her wedding. But instead of wallowing, she decides to take a solo trip to Europe all by herself! This unexpected adventure turns into a journey of self-discovery.
Chennai Express
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: YouTube
Chennai Express movie is a roller coaster ride starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone! Shah Rukh Khan plays a man who gets swept up in a whirlwind adventure when he boards the wrong train. He ends up far from home and completely out of his element, but that's where things get interesting.
Karwaan
- Cast: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan, Amala Akkineni,
- Director: Akarsh Khurana
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2018
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Karwaan is a beautiful coming-of-age story wrapped in a hilarious road trip adventure! It follows three travelers from completely different walks of life: the legendary Irrfan Khan, the charming Dulquer Salmaan, and the energetic Mithila Palkar. Thrown together on a road trip across India, they learn to overcome their differences and discover new things about themselves and each other.
Dear Zindagi
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor, Ira Dubey, Angad Bedi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf
- Director: Gauri Shinde
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama
- Release year: 2016
- Where to watch: Netflix
Dear Zindagi will surely touch your heart. It's a powerful story starring Alia Bhatt as a young woman who's feeling lost and confused. Enter Shah Rukh Khan, playing a cool and unconventional therapist who helps her navigate the ups and downs of life. This movie tackles important topics like mental health and self-discovery.
Finding Fanny
- Cast: Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Anand Tiwari
- Director: Homi Adajania
- IMDB Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Disney Hotstar
Finding Fanny is an adventure movie that's anything but ordinary! Think The Hangover meets a heartwarming road trip comedy. This movie features a hilarious group of friends, played by a killer cast, including Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor, who embark on a wacky journey to track down a long-lost love.
The Lunchbox
- Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nakul Vaid
- Director: Ritesh Batra
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Forget fancy restaurants and grand gestures, The Lunchbox is a Bollywood love story that's all about the power of connection. Starring the incredible Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, this movie follows what happens when a misplaced lunchbox gets delivered to the wrong person. Instead of just eating the delicious food, a heartwarming exchange of letters begins between the intended recipient and the stranger who received it.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure
- Release year: 2011
- Where to watch: Netflix
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a Bollywood bromance that will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even book a trip to Spain! This coming-of-age story follows three best friends, played by the dream team of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, on a wild bachelor trip to Spain. It's more than just partying on the beach, though.
Dil Dhadakne Do
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Vikrant Massey, Anushka Sharma, Rahul Bose
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Family, Romance
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: Netflix
Dil Dhadakne Do isn't your typical family vacation movie! This Bollywood drama dives into the hilarious chaos that unfolds when a wealthy family takes a luxurious cruise together. Starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, the film explores the complicated dynamics between parents and their adult children.
Tamasha
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Piyush Mishra
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: Netflix
Tamasha is a beautiful Bollywood love story that's more than just roses and romance. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this movie explores the journey of a man searching for his purpose. Through a whirlwind romance and the magic of storytelling, he starts to rediscover his true passions and who he wants to be.
So, if you're looking for movies like Piku, here's a handpicked selection of films to enjoy. These movies will surely hit the right chord of your emotions.
