Rohit Purohit has been making headlines lately for replacing the lead actor, Shehzada Dhami, on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Dhami's controversial exit. Currently, Purohit is portraying the role of Armaan opposite Samridhii Shukla. While the audience has started accepting him as Armaan, some believe that his character is somewhat toxic.

Purohit shared a fan's post on his Instagram where the fan described Armaan's character as toxic, indirectly agreeing with the fan's interpretation.

Armaan is a ‘complex character’

Rohit's character has been receiving backlash lately due to his problematic and morally ambiguous behavior towards Samriddhii's character, Abhira. In a lengthy post, the fan decoded Armaan's personality, stating that his complexity stems from childhood trauma that he is still grappling with.

As shown in earlier episodes, Dadi Sa used to train the Poddars harshly, and young Armaan quickly learned that obedience to Dadi Sa was the only way to survive in the household. He has always tried to maintain peace in the family by adhering to his grandmother's rules and expects the same from Abhira.

The fan's note mentioned, "Armaan is a complex character, and this is my attempt to understand why he's behaving like a donkey... This kinda makes sense to me, and I feel @rohitpurohit08 nails Armaan's vulnerability and confusion to perfection."

The note also suggests that Abhira embodies everything Armaan aspires to be but can never become.

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of YRKKH, Abhira (played by Samridhii) will plead with Dadi Sa to give her marriage another chance, as she has realized its importance and now wants it to last forever. Her statement deeply affects Roohi (played by Garvita Sadhwani), who wonders if she and Armaan could ever reconcile.

Rohit Purohit hit headlines after he replaced Shehzada Dhami, while Pratiksha Honmuke was replaced by Garvita Sadhwani. Regarding the controversial exit of the two actors from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, producer Rajan Shahi said that it happened because of their unprofessional behaviour.

