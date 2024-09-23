Chae Jong Hyeop to lead upcoming romance drama Shining helmed by Our Beloved Summer director; Report

Chae Jong Hyeop, the popular South Korean actor who recently won many hearts with his lead role in the rom-com Serendipity’s Embrace will soon be returning to the small screen with a new lead role. The actor has reportedly been cast as the lead in the romance drama Shining.

On September 23, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Chae Jong Hyeop had bagged a new lead role in the upcoming romance K-drama Shining (reported title of the drama, subject to change later).

On this day according to an entertainment industry insider, Chae Jong Hyeop will next play the lead role in Shining after the recent success of his drama Serendipity’s Embrace.

Shining is a romantic K-drama following the story of relationships. The world of the couple becomes a light that illuminates direction and becomes a belief. It will show a moving love story between the male and female leads.

Chae Jong Hyeop will be seen portraying Yoon Tae Oh, a train driver whose life goes through a drastic change after losing his parents in an unfortunate accident when he was nineteen.

At the time he lived in a small provincial city, he and his younger brother were riding with their parents. Only his younger brother, Tae Seo, got injured in the accident. He suffers from loneliness, longing, and pain when he crosses paths with Mo Eun Ah. They dated for a while but broke when he was twenty, only to reunite with her ten years later.

Shining is penned by Tune in For Love writer Lee Sook Yeon, who also wrote A Piece of Your Mind. The romance drama will be helmed by Kim Yoon Jin, the renowned director of Our Beloved Summer and Tell Me That You Love Me. Shining’s filming is scheduled to start when the casting is finalized.

Chae Jong Hyeop is one of the biggest rising South Korean actors who has captivated audiences with his varied roles across genres. Making his debut with the popular sports K-drama Hot Stove League, the actor played noted roles in Nevertheless, Sisyphus: The Myth and The Witch's Diner.

He bagged lead roles in Love All Play, Castaway Diva, Eye Love You, and Serendipity’s Embrace.

