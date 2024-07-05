Chae Jong Hyeop learns to express feelings when reunited with first love Kim So Hyun in Serendipity’s Embrace new stills

Chae Jong Hyeop who was last seen in the rom-com Castaway Diva is returning to the small screen with a brand new romance drama which he will be seen leading alongside Kim So Hyun.

Serendipity’s Embrace is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of this year and it has unveiled some new character stills of Chae Jong Hyeop.

Serendipity Embrace has revealed new stills featuring Chae Jong Hyeop as he learns to express his feelings

On July 5, 2024, tvN unveiled new character stills of Chae Jong Hyeop as they map the transformation of Kang Hoo Young from a high schooler to a successful financial planner.

Chae Jong Hyeop will play the role of Kang Hoo Young who has been bad at expressing his feelings since his high school day. However, it all changes when he gets reunited with Kim So Hyun’s Lee Hyung Joo after 10 years.

The newly revealed stills of Serendipity's Embrace depict Chae Jong Hyeop as he looks at someone with endearing eyes and a warm smile hinting at his changed aura. It seems he is slowly learning to express his feelings.

The other still takes the viewers back in time when Chae Jong Hyeop is almost dumbfounded when Kim So Hyun gives him a love letter. The last still paints a wildly different picture of Kang Hoo Young as he exudes a proud aura while styled in sunglasses and a leather jacket with a straight face.

Check out the new stills featuring Chae Jong Hyeop from Serendipity’s Embrace here:

Serendipity’s Embrace is set to premiere on July 22, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST).

Know more about Chae Jong Hyeop

Chae Jong Hyeop is a South Korean actor who has been establishing a stronghold in the acting industry by taking over varied roles.

He earned great recognition for his role as Yoon Min Ho in the K-drama Hot Stove League. He followed it with his popular K-dramas Sisyphus: The Myth, Nevertheless, Love All Play, and The Witch’s Diner.

Chae Jong Hyeop recently took over lead roles in Castaway Diva and the Japanese drama Eye Love You.

