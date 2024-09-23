King The Land’s Lee Junho to lead upcoming drama Typhoon Company directed by Fight for My Way director; Report

Lee Junho, the popular South Korean actor who was last seen in the beloved rom-com King The Land has reportedly been cast as the lead in an upcoming K-drama Typhoon Company. The drama will be hailed by the director of Fight for My Way.

On September 23, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Lee Junho had been cast to lead an upcoming period K-drama titled Typhoon Company (literal translation of the Korean title, subject to change).

Typhoon Company is a drama that will be set during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) foreign exchange crisis. It will focus on the struggles of small and medium-sized businesses and their families who faced the 1997 crisis head-on. The drama is in discussions for its broadcast on tvN the following year.

Lee Junho will be seen portraying Kang Tae Poong, CEO of Tyhoon Company if the casting gets confirmed. He is a man who struggles to protect his company which his father loved as much as his family. He will be portraying the real growth of Kang Tae Poong who goes through the frustration of the time and grows along with the people around him under the pressure of the IMF crisis.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Company will be hailed by the noted director, Lee Na Jung who is well known for directing Fight for My Way, Mine, Love Alarm, and See You in My 19th Life.

Advertisement

Lee Junho has been garnering much love from fans and viewers for his acting on screen and the roles he has been portraying. When he returned from his military enlistment, his role in the period K-drama The Red Sleeves was highly applauded especially his role as Crown Prince Yi San also bagged top awards.

Lee Junho initially shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group 2PM who debuted on August 29, 2008, with the single 10 Out of 10. He made his acting debut with the film Cold Eyes in 2013 and made his small-screen debut with the period drama Memories of the Sword. He is well known for Wok of Love, The Red Sleeve, King the Land, and Rain or Shine.

ALSO READ: Dear Hyeri D-1 stills, poster: Shin Hye Sun’s new persona meets ex-boyfriend Lee Jin Wook; See PICS