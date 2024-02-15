Chicken Nugget teaser: Kim Yoo Jung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong starrer comedy confirms release date; Details inside

Chicken Nugget starring Kim Yoo Jung, Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong is an upcoming comedy series with an exciting plot. The story revolves around a young woman who turns into fried chicken. Anticipation runs high as the star cast will be coming together for this project and the absurd plot based on a webtoon adds to the excitement. Here are the details.

Chicken Nugget teaser starring Kim Yoo Jung, Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong

On February 15, Netflix released the teaser for their much-awaited drama Chicken Nugget which features Kim Yoo Jung, Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong. The teaser revealed that Kim Yoo Jung will be taking on the role of Choi Min Ah who turns into a chicken nugget. Ryu Seung Ryong who plays her father and Ahn Jae Hong who plays an intern, team up to turn back the chicken nugget back into a human.

More about Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget is set to release on March 15 and will be streaming from Netflix. The drama will consist of 12 episodes.

Chicken Nugget tells the story of Choi Min Ah who mysteriously turns into a chicken nugget. Her father Choi Sun Man and his intern Go Baek Jung join forces and try to undo the process and turn her back into her human form. While doing so, they uncover dark secrets.

Advertisement

The project has been adapted from Park Ji Dok's webtoon Fried Chicken. Lee Byung Hun has directed and written the script for this drama. He is known for his works like Extreme Job, Twenty, Be Melodramatic and more. His latest film Twenty featured IU and Park Seo Joon.

Ryu Seung Ryong is known for his roles in Moving and Extreme Job. Ahn Jae Hong has shown his acting chops in shows like Reply 1988, Be Melodramaric, Fight for My Way and More. Kim Yoo Jung recently appeared in the hit drama My Demon along with Song Kang. She has also worked on hits like Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and Backstreet Rookie.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ma Dong Seok, Im Siwan top February movie star brand reputation rankings; Go Yoon Jung follows