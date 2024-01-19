Esom and Ahn Jae Hong starrer LTNS: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more details

LTNS is an upcoming South Korean web series set to stream on TVING starting from January 19, 2024. Directed by Lim Dae Hyung and Jeon Go Woon, the series stars Esom and Ahn Jae Hong and revolves around an estranged couple reflecting on their relationship. The drama originally premiered at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on October 4, 2023, with a screening of two out of six episodes.

Know about LTNS aka Long Time No Sex

LTNS, the upcoming South Korean web series, delves into the complex dynamics of an estranged couple's relationship. The drama, directed and written by Lim Dae Hyung and Jeon Go Woon, is set to be available on the TVING platform starting January 19, 2024.

Premiering at the On Screen section of the 28th Busan International Film Festival on October 4, 2023, LTNS has already garnered attention by screening two out of its six episodes. The series follows the narrative of Woo Jjin (Esom) and Samuel (Ahn Jae Hong), a couple grappling with a dwindling relationship. To counter their struggles, they embark on an unconventional journey of hunting down cheating couples for financial gain.

More details about LTNS

The storyline paints a picture of the daily lives of Woo Jin and Samuel, portraying an asexual couple navigating through challenges. As their house prices plummet, so does their affection for each other. Faced with a sense of crisis, Woo Jin attempts to revive their connection by actively appealing to Samuel, but their relationship remains strained.

Watch the trailer for LTNS here;

LTNS brings forth a compelling narrative led by Esom as Woo Jin, a character layered with a soft-hearted nature beneath her outwardly goal-oriented and assertive demeanor. Woo Jin's professional life unfolds at the front desk of a three-star hotel, where her journey takes an unexpected turn after discovering a secret within her friend's relationship. This revelation becomes a catalyst for a life-altering decision, propelling the character into uncharted territory.

Opposite Esom, Ahn Jae Hong embodies the role of Samuel, a gentleman harboring latent rage beneath the surface. Despite Samuel's initial success, having graduated from a prestigious university and secured a position in a large company, his life takes a dramatic turn as he grapples with mental illness. This transformative experience redirects his path, leading him to the unconventional role of a taxi driver.

The supporting cast enriches the storyline with diverse characters. Lee Hak Joo portrays Jeong Su, Samuel's friend, adding another layer to the intricate relationships within the series. Kim Sae Byuk takes on the role of Se Yeon, Jeong Su's wife, contributing to the multifaceted dynamics explored in LTNS. Jung Jin Young embodies Baek Go, a stone shop owner, while Kim Woo Gyeom portrays Byeongu, a bank clerk, adding further depth to the ensemble. Yang Mal Bok and Jeong Jae Won contribute to the narrative as Yeong Ae and Ga Yeong, respectively, rounding out the supporting cast.

The collaboration between directors Lim Dae Hyung, known for Moonlit Winter, and Jeon Go Woon, acclaimed for Microhabitat, underscores the creative synergy behind LTNS. Produced by Barnson Studios and LTNS Cultural Industry Co., Ltd., the series promises a blend of unpredictability and high-stakes drama. With an emphasis on exploring themes of infidelity, love, and the intricate complexities of modern relationships. LTNS is poised to captivate audiences with its unique premise, talented cast, and the promise of an engaging exploration into the depths of human connection. As the series unfolds, viewers can anticipate a rich tapestry of emotions, intricate character developments, and an insightful portrayal of the challenges and joys that define relationships in the contemporary landscape.

When and where to watch Esom and Ahn Jae Hong led LTNS

The 50-minute-long exclusive TVING original series, LTNS, is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, offering audiences the opportunity to stream the drama on its platform.

