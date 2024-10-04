Choi Tae Joon finds it 'hard to look good' next to handsome Cha Eun Woo; recalls Island shoot experience

On a recent episode of the popular talk show Radio Star, which aired on October 2, actor Choi Tae Joon opened up about his experience working alongside the undeniably handsome Cha Eun Woo in the hit drama Island. During the broadcast, hosted by Shin Hyun Joon, Kim Hye Eun, and Kim Jung Hyun, he shared a humorous and relatable story that had everyone in stitches.

Choi Tae Joon, who played the role of Cha Eun Woo’s estranged older brother in the gripping K-drama Island, recalled a moment from the sets that left him feeling somewhat insecure.

Briefly detailing their roles, Choi Tae Joon explained that in Island, Cha Eun Woo’s character becomes a priest, while his character struggles as a deckhand. He then went on to reveal an anecdote from the sets when one day, Cha Eun Woo asked him to take a picture together. As he recounted the story, he chuckled, admitting, “I wasn’t very confident. Even when you’re dressed nicely and have full makeup on, it’s still hard to look good standing next to him.”

Take a look at the picture here;

The MCs of Radio Star chimed in with laughter, praising Choi Tae Joon’s good looks despite the apparent disparity. They playfully teased him, saying, “You should’ve declined the photo,” prompting even more laughter from the audience.

Advertisement

Despite his lighthearted embarrassment, Choi Tae Joon’s fondness for his beloved co-star was evident. The chemistry between the brothers on-screen translated into a memorable bond off-screen. The two actors have shared not only the thrill of acting but also moments of genuine laughter and friendship while navigating the challenges of their roles.

Here’s a clip of the heart-fluttering moment;

Meanwhile, Island, which aired from 2022 to 2023, starred Choi Tae Joon and Cha Eun Woo alongside Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon. The series, based on a popular graphic novel, takes place on Jeju Island and follows a trio of characters as they fight to stop an ancient evil from destroying the world. Cha Eun Woo portrayed the mysterious Priest Johan, while Choi Tae Joon’s role as his troubled sibling added depth to the storyline.

Watch the trailer for Island here;

While Island has garnered attention for its thrilling storyline and strong performances, Choi Tae Joon's anecdotes remind us that even stars can feel a bit underconfident.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Milan Fashion Week: BLACKPINK's Rosé flaunts chic Hollywood charm in edgy fit, Cha Eun Woo looks sleek in brown suit