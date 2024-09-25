Milan Fashion Week: BLACKPINK's Rosé flaunts chic Hollywood charm in edgy fit, Cha Eun Woo looks sleek in brown suit

Milan Fashion Week has always been a hotbed for style, and this year was no exception as BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo made a striking appearance at the Saint Laurent Women’s Summer Show 2025. Their fashion choices not only captivated the audience but also set the tone for the stylish event.

On September 25, Rosé commanded attention with her edgy Hollywood charm. Flaunting her blonde curls, she sported a daring satin-net one-piece that showed her fashion-forward spirit. The outfit was perfectly paired with dark sheer stockings, elevating her look to a level of sultry sophistication. Complementing her ensemble, she wore golden hoop earrings and a minimalist silver bracelet, which added just the right amount of glam. To complete her diva-inspired look, Rosé draped a luxurious furry overcoat over her shoulders, making her the epitome of a modern fashion icon.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo turned heads with his suave demeanor, donning a sleek brown suit that epitomized gentlemanly elegance. His slicked-back black hair and perfectly tailored fit gave off a prince-like charm that made him a standout at the event. The combination of his understated yet chic ensemble paired with a warm smile drew admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Adding to the excitement of their appearance, the K-Pop stars recently found themselves trending on social media under the hashtag #Eunrose, fueling rumors of a blossoming romance between them. Fans have been buzzing with speculation, piecing together what they believe to be "evidence" of a relationship. Sightings of the pair at the same cafe and a presumably shared visit to an art exhibit in Japan have only intensified the intrigue, leading to a flurry of discussion on platforms like Nate’s Pann forum and X (formerly Twitter).

While both idols are notoriously private about their personal lives, the curious coincidences have sparked a delightful whirlwind of excitement among fans. Although the rumors have fluctuated, the mere thought of Rosé and Cha Eun Woo possibly dating has left fans eager for more updates. Whether or not these speculations hold any truth, their appearances at Milan Fashion Week certainly provided plenty of fodder for fans and fashion lovers alike.

