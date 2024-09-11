Pharrell Williams appears surprised as Red Velvet's Wendy covers Happy on Youngstreet radio show, explains sunbaenim concept; WATCH

On the September 11 episode of SBS's Youngstreet, Red Velvet’s Wendy welcomed pop icon Pharrell Williams to the show, where the interaction quickly became a highlight for fans around the globe. Pharrell Williams, known for his infectious hit Happy, was on the radio show to promote his latest track, Piece of Piece. The episode turned into a delightful mix of musical admiration and cultural exchange, especially when Wendy's playful cover of Happy left Pharrell visibly surprised.

The show began with Wendy’s enthusiastic introduction of Pharrell, setting the tone for a memorable encounter. "What brings Pharrell Williams to Youngstreet?" Wendy began, teasing her audience. With excitement, she introduced Pharell as, "A global pop star, a creator leading the world of fashion, and someone who is an icon just by their presence; the person who sang this very song," before breaking into a line of "Happy," which elicited a delighted smile from her guest on the show.

Take a look at the sweet moment here;

Later in the show, Wendy took the opportunity to explain the Korean concept of "sunbaenim" and “hoobaenim” to Pharrell Williams. She described it as someone respected in the same field, akin to a senior or mentor. "Pharrell, you would be my 'sunbaenim,' and I would be your 'hoobaenim,'" the Red Velvet member explained, prompting an amused and appreciative reaction from Pharrell. He responded with an impressed, "Wow," acknowledging the term and agreeing to the endearing title.

Wendy then went on and asked Pharell, "So can I call you 'sunbaenim'?" to which he pleasantly affirmed, "Yes," allowing Wendy to refer to him with the honorary title. From that point forward, Wendy playfully addressed Pharrell as "sunbaenim," adding a unique and respectful twist to their interaction.

Here’s the clip of Wendy explaining the ‘sunbaenim’ concept to Pharell Williams.

The episode not only highlighted Pharrell Williams' visit but also showcased the charming cultural exchange between the global star and the K-pop idol, making it a memorable broadcast for listeners and fans alike.

Watch the full episode here;

Meanwhile, earlier, Pharell Williams hosted a fashion event in collaboration with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, which was attended by renowned K-pop and K-drama names like BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Girls Generation’s YoonA, and more. Following this he posed with 2NE1’s CL in the studio. More recently, BTS’ J-Hope also shared an uber-cool picture with the pop star captioned “Can’t wait for 2025.”

