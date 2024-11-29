'Christmas came early': BTS' J-Hope, Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, more cheer on V's Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin
BTS' V's Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin has brought early holiday cheer as Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and J-Hope all praised the heartfelt track. Read on!
BTS' V continues to mesmerize fans, even as he completes his military service. On November 29, V delighted ARMYs with the release of Winter Ahead, a jazz-pop masterpiece featuring balladeer Park Hyo Shin. The track, a blend of serene nostalgia and modern artistry, has quickly captured hearts, including those of V’s industry friends, notably his Wooga Squad members and fellow BTS member J-Hope.
Wooga Squad’s Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik took to Instagram to shower their love on the group’s beloved maknae. Sharing the song, Park Seo Joon captioned his story, “Christmas came a little early,” perfectly summing up the warm, festive vibes of the track. Similarly, Park Hyung Sik shared a similar sentiment, writing, “A song by two people I love. Have a warm winter, everyone.” Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy also celebrated their friend Taehyung, proving once again that the Wooga Squad’s bond is as strong as ever.
Joining V’s close-knit list of cherished supporters, BTS’ J-Hope, known for his unwavering support of his bandmates, also showed his love for Winter Ahead. Sharing a clip of the music video on his Instagram story, Hobi sent a virtual cheer for his fellow member’s stunning release.
Winter Ahead is an enchanting holiday track that intertwines the unique vocal tones of V and Park Hyo Shin, creating a melody reminiscent of both warmth and wistfulness. With lyrics evoking the joy of companionship, the song feels like a cozy embrace on a snowy evening.
The music video, equally captivating, features V as a sculptor haunted by memories of lost love. In a dreamlike sequence, he brings his creation to life, sharing tender moments and longing gazes with his muse, played by actress Aida Atarssa. The video crescendos into a cinematic climax where V confronts another version of himself, symbolizing inner emotional turmoil.
Watch the music video for Winter Ahead here;
From the soulful vocals to the cinematic visuals, Winter Ahead is another highlight of V’s artistry. Looking forward, V also has another exciting release in the cards, White Christmas. Set to release on Dec 6, the single is a virtual collaboration with late jazz icon Bing Crosby.
ALSO READ: BTS' V announces White Christmas with late jazz icon Bing Crosby set to be released on December 6; Details