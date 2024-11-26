BTS’ V surpasses BLACKPINK’s Lisa as Winter Ahead feat Park Hyo Shin becomes most-liked teaser by K-pop act in 2024

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, is creating buzz yet again with his latest musical project, Winter Ahead. The first official teaser for the highly anticipated single, a collaboration with iconic ballad singer Park Hyo Shin, has set a new benchmark in the K-pop world. Released on November 25, the teaser captured the hearts of fans globally, becoming the most-liked music video teaser by a K-pop act in 2024 within just 16 hours of release, surpassing BLACKPINK Lisa’s Rockstar.

The teaser, now trending #1 worldwide on YouTube, boasts a stunning blend of visuals. Taehyung transitions effortlessly from vibrant party scenes filled with laughter and warmth to a melancholic, hauntingly beautiful atmosphere that leaves viewers yearning for more. With its cinematic quality and emotional undertones, the teaser has struck a chord with fans, sparking widespread excitement.

Adding another feather to his cap, the Winter Ahead teaser has also become the most-viewed teaser for a Korean soloist this year, breaking V’s own record set by the teaser for FRI(END)S. The achievement shows V’s unrivaled global influence and the immense anticipation surrounding his music.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the label managing BTS, further fueled the excitement by revealing that Winter Ahead will feature two distinct music video versions, with one releasing on November 29 and a Cinematic Still version set to premiere on November 30.

Watch the teaser for BTS’ V’s Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo Shin here:

Fans are already captivated by the teaser’s large-scale screenings, including its prominent display at Shinsegae Square, where the visuals have stopped passersby in their tracks. Social media is abuzz with photos, reactions, and theories about what the full release will entail.

Announced earlier on November 21, Winter Ahead promises to be a jazz-pop masterpiece. The track blends V and Park Hyo Shin’s soulful vocal tones, delivering a serene and heartwarming vibe. With lyrics celebrating the comforting joy of companionship, the single aims to embrace listeners with its warmth, making it a perfect soundtrack for the season’s chill.

Winter Ahead drops on November 29 at 2 PM KST, and fans can hardly wait for this collaboration between two of Korea’s most beloved vocalists to bring their magic to life.

