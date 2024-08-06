THROWBACK: When V was ready to 'unfriend' Choi Woo Shik after he failed to guess BTS' song Blood Sweat & Tears in a game

Back in October 2023, Jinny’s Kitchen gave fans a memorable dose of laughter with its iconic Wooga Squad members BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik. This delightful trio, known for their close-knit friendship and undeniable chemistry, brought a unique charm to the hit show, where they opened a restaurant and navigated the challenges of the food service industry.

One standout moment from the show showcased the hilariously playful dynamic between V, aka Kim Taehyung and Choi Woo Shik. During an episode featuring a game where participants had to complete phrases, Choi Woo Shik faced a notable challenge. The task was to finish the phrase “Blood, Sweat, and,” a clear nod to BTS’ popular track Blood, Sweat & Tears from their 2016 album WINGS.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, Choi Woo Shik’s response missed the mark. The iconic phrase, which should have been completed with “Tears”, was met with a hilariously incorrect answer “removed”. The mistake was so shocking that Yu Mi, another cast member, couldn’t help but shout out “Tears” to correct him, underscoring the unexpected slip.

The reaction from BTS member V, who was also in the room, was priceless. Known for his playful personality, V didn’t hold back his amusement. The sight of his long-time friend failing to recognize a well-known song of his group, was too good for him to ignore. V jokingly pondered whether he could "hit" Choi Woo Shik for the error, a comment that only added to the hilarity of the moment. Park Seo Joon, ever the good sport, was seen in fits of laughter, thoroughly enjoying the comical exchange.

Advertisement

Fast forward to recent developments, and the Wooga Squad’s camaraderie continues to shine. Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik recently reunited for the second season of Jinny’s Kitchen, this time launching their second branch, Jinny's Ttukbaegi, in Iceland. The show continued to deliver its signature blend of delicious Korean cuisine and heartwarming interactions as the team served up a range of dishes, including the signature oxtail gomtang, to an international audience.

Unfortunately, due to his mandatory military service as a Special Task Force member in the Republic of Korea, BTS’ V had to step back from his role in the show. His spot as an intern was filled by Go Min Si, but his absence is keenly felt by fans who miss the delightful antics and infectious laughter he brought to the show. As V continues his service, fans eagerly await his return and cherish these memorable moments from Jinny’s Kitchen that captured the essence of his vibrant personality and his friendship with Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are You Sure?!: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook show hilariously contrasting personalities in new OFF? & ON! clip; WATCH