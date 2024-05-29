Weak Hero Class 1’s Park Ji Hoon signs exclusive contract with Han Ji An’s agency YY Entertainment

Weak Hero Class 1 star Park Ji Hoon has signed an exclusive contract with Han Ji An’s agency YY Entertainment. Know more.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on May 29, 2024  |  07:06 PM IST |  9.3K
Park Ji Hoon; Image: Maroo Entertainment
Park Ji Hoon; Image: Maroo Entertainment

Park Ji Hoon is the actor who made viewers fall in love with his acting in the hit show Weak Hero Class 1. The actor has in the new developments signed an exclusive contract with Han Ji An’s agency YY Entertainment. 

Park Ji Hoon changes agency, joins YY Entertainment under exclusive contract

On Mahy 29, 2024, the 25th birthday of Park Ji Hoon, it was revealed that the singer-turned-actor has parted ways with his agency of 9 years, Maroo Entertainment. The actor is looking to begin afresh with his new agency YY Entertainment and has signed an exclusive contract with them. 

It should be noted that Park Ji Hoon’s non-renewal of contract with his past agency was a decision that was made in good nature while keeping in mind what was best for his career. 

It has been reported that the Weak Hero Class 1 actor was on the lookout for a new agency and then decided to join YY Entertainment. The agency is headed by a CEO who apparently has known him for many years. Park Ji Hoon is setting to make greater changes in his career by embarking on this journey with his new agency. 

Park Ji Hoon began his career as a child actor and then moved on to debut as a member of the boy group Wanna One. After its disbandment, he embarked on a new journey as a soloist. He recently dropped his last EP Blank or Black in April 2023. 

Know more about Park Ji Hoon

Park Ji Hoon received huge recognition and appreciation from fans and critics for his moving lead role as Yoon Si Eun in Weak Hero Class 1. The role was dubbed as rediscovery of Park Ji Hoon by many. 

Initially, Park Ji Hoon gained recognition as the runner-up on the reality show Produce 101. He later debuted as a member of the boy group Wanna One on August 7, 2017. The group disbanded in 2018 following which he launched a solo career. 

As an actor, he received love from fans with his first lead role in Love Revolution which was followed by the more popular At a Distance, Spring is Green. 

Park Ji Hoon was recently seen playing the lead in the period romance Love Song for Illusion.

ALSO READ: Happy Park Ji Hoon Day: Weak Hero Class 1, At a Distance, Spring Is Green and more; exploring singer-turned-actor's versatile roles

Credits: Maroo Entertainment
