EXCLUSIVE: CIX on world tour, dance challenges with K-pop friends, style game and kimjang experiences
K-pop boy group CIX spoke to us exclusively following the release of EP OK Episode 2: I'm OK and dished on their unexplored skills. Here’s what they had to say.
CIX debuted in 2019 with a lot of hope and talent on their side. Comprising members BX, SEUNGHUN, YONGHEE, BAEJINYOUNG, and HYUNSUK, the boys have since built on a parallel world of their own with compelling storylines. In an exclusive chat with us, the five members talked about their latest release, the sixth mini-album OK Episode 2: I'm OK.
About CIX
The five-member group first debuted on July 23, 2019, with an EP and managed to lock in a music show win, a feat considerably monumental in a K-pop artist’s career, within a week. With this CIX became one of the fastest acts ever to have placed first on a music show, paving the way for more wins in the journey. The boy group has since released multiple more records and taken to touring around the world, staying booked and busy thanks to the support of their global fans. Creating a world view of their own with intriguing plots and substantially improving acting on the members’ end, CIX has taken to a growing path in their musical career.
CIX Interview
Following the release of OK Episode 2: I'm OK and its lead track Save me, Kill me, which premiered with yet another emotionally heavy music video, developing the story further, BX, SEUNGHUN, YONGHEE, BAEJINYOUNG, and HYUNSUK, joined me for a brief chat. What seemed to be the end of a long day filled with promotions, the boys looked their impeccable selves sharing memories and poking fun at each other. After a long time of wishful thinking, our conversation went from talks about their artistry to random jumps to topics like kimchi making, making for another deep dive into CIX’s world.
Check out the full interview below.
