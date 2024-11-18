BLACKPINK’s Jennie goes on side quest surprise at Matt Champion’s Camp Flog Gnaw stage to perform Slow Motion; WATCH

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when BLACKPINK’s Jennie suddenly appeared on the stage of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. The festival’s November 17 lineup had Matt Champion, one of America’s beloved indie artists. Many traveled from far away to watch the singer’s live performance, but they didn’t know they would be receiving a bonus appearance.

On November 17, BLACKPINK’s Jennie suddenly appeared on the American singer’s stage. Looking spectacular in a chic fit, she took the mic to present a surprise performance. Earlier this year, the pair released a collaborative track titled Slow Motion. Despite not having many promotions, the song achieved spectacular success on the music charts and became a fan favorite.

At the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this day, the duo once again joined hands to perform a live version of the hit song. Their harmonized voices completely moved the crowd, who couldn't help but vibe with the singers. At the end of their beautiful performance, Jennie and Matt Champion hugged each other, briefly showcasing their camaraderie as artists and collaborators.

Back on March 8, 2024, Jennie dropped a brand new single titled Slow Motion featuring Matt Champion. The song combines the BLACKPINK member’s angelic vocals and the American rapper’s powerful rap, creating an enchanting fusion that won the hearts of the fans.

It didn’t have many promotions except for the two singers briefly teasing the release by sharing some snippets on their social media handles. Despite that, it accumulated 1.21 million first-day streams on Spotify, becoming the biggest debut by a Korean soloist on the platform, even surpassing IU’s Love Wins All.

On the work front, Jennie has recently made her highly anticipated official solo comeback with Mantra. An upbeat dance track with diss-like lyrics that perfectly capture the BLACKPINK member’s unapologetic persona. The song also ranked high in music charts and fans couldn’t help but praise the K-pop idol’s musical brilliance. A new album is also in the works and it will be dropped soon. In addition, Jennie will also return to group activities in 2025.

