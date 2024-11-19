ENHYPEN scripts history with 1.4 million sales of ROMANCE : UNTOLD –daydream-; FIRST for repackaged K-pop album

ENHYPEN has achieved a historic milestone with their latest release, ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, shattering records and becoming the highest-selling repackaged album in K-pop history. The repackage, released on November 11, 2024, has already sold over 1.4 million units, solidifying the septet’s position as one of the leading groups in the fourth generation of K-pop.

The album serves as a repackage of their second full-length release, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, and features an enhanced tracklist that delves deeper into the group's evolving musical narrative. With No Doubt as the title track, ENHYPEN offers fans a compelling blend of evocative melodies and intricate storytelling. The album explores themes of love, uncertainty, and yearning, wrapped in the group’s signature sound that blends pop, rock, and electronic elements.

ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream- comes in four distinct versions: Blue Noon, White Midnight, Weverse Albums (QR), and a special Japan edition, which is set to release on November 19, 2024. This diverse offering has been a major factor in driving both domestic and international sales, catering to the wide-ranging preferences of ENHYPEN's global fanbase, known as ENGENE.

The album features a rich tracklist of 13 songs, including the new additions Moonstruck, XO (Only If You Say Yes), and Paranormal, alongside the English version of XO (Only If You Say Yes), featuring popular artist JVKE. Fans have praised the title track No Doubt for its haunting vocals and choreography, which has quickly become a fan favorite during live performances.

The Japan edition of the album includes Japanese versions of No Doubt and XO (Only If You Say Yes), offering exclusive content for ENHYPEN's dedicated Japanese fans. This edition, along with the strong digital presence of the album, has contributed to the remarkable sales milestone.

With ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, ENHYPEN not only sets a new sales record but also cements their status as a powerhouse in the industry. As they continue to break boundaries and redefine what it means to be a global K-pop act, the group is poised for even greater success on the international stage. ENGENEs worldwide can celebrate yet another historic achievement, as ENHYPEN proves their growing dominance and artistic evolution.

