'Conflicts with Eastern cultural values': BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT slammed by Malaysian Government; Know more

According to a report by a K-media outlet Kyunghyan on October 28, the Malaysian Ministry of Health has raised concerns about BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ latest collaboration, the hit song APT. The ministry has deemed the track potentially "harmful," citing its representation of Eastern cultural values. Despite the song’s global success and catchy appeal, the ministry's critique presents its take on the possible cultural tensions that can arise from popular music.

In an official social media post, the Ministry questioned, “Have you listened to Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT?” They expressed apprehension that the song presents the concept of an “apartment” as a site of temptation, warning that it could subtly promote behaviors at odds with traditional Eastern values. The ministry stated, “The term ‘apartment’ in the song is used as a place of temptation, which normalizes behavior that conflicts with Eastern cultural values.”

This interpretation has led to broader concerns regarding the song's potential influence on younger audiences. The Ministry expressed worry that, given its popularity on social media platforms, children might unintentionally sing along to lyrics without grasping their implications. As they pointed out, “There’s a real risk that children may unknowingly sing along to these lyrics.”

The Ministry has advised parents, educators, and community members to remain vigilant against Western cultural influences permeating local spaces. While they acknowledge that fans might defend or interpret the song in various ways, they stress the importance of careful analysis. “As parents, educators, and members of society, we should be mindful of the unchecked acceptance of Western cultural influences,” the Ministry cautioned. “Of course, there may be various interpretations of this song from fans, but it’s crucial to analyze the lyrics and make personal judgments.”

Despite this, APT has taken the music scene by storm, dominating charts on platforms like Melon, Genie, and Flo. Rosé's collaboration with Bruno Mars has proven to be a commercial success, resonating with fans worldwide. As anticipation builds for her upcoming debut album, rosie, set to release on December 6 with 11 additional tracks, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the song's legacy in the music industry.

