BLACKPINK's Rosé's upcoming 1st studio album rosie debuts at No 2 on Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart with over 2 months left for release

BLACKPINK's Rosé is returning with a buzz in the music world with her much anticipated first studio album, rosie, which has already debuted at an impressive no. 2 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart, despite being over two months away from its official release. The album is making waves internationally, clinching the No. 1 spot in 24 countries, including India, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, and Thailand, showcasing her global appeal.

Earlier in the day, on October 3, Rosé took to her newly created Instagram account, Vampirehollie, to share some exciting sneak peeks of the album. Back on October 2, she had announced that rosie would be released on December 6, marking her first solo comeback since her debut with the single album R in 2021. This announcement has been met with eager anticipation from fans, who are ready to embrace her musical evolution.

Rosé's Instagram post was filled with heartfelt sentiments as she expressed her excitement: “Where to begin. I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all.” She reflected on her journey since the end of BLACKPINK's year-long tour, revealing the ups and downs she experienced in the studio as she crafted this new chapter of her career. “I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost,” she admitted, yet the support from her friends, family, and devoted fans kept her motivated. “I have poured my blood and tears into this album,” she declared, hinting at the personal nature of the songs.

Advertisement

Take a look at the announcement poster here;

The title rosie is a nod to the name her close friends and family call her, signifying a deeper connection she hopes to establish with her audience. The announcement also followed her signing with Atlantic Records, further heightening excitement for what’s to come. Rosé has already begun to offer fans exclusive sneak peeks, generating a buzz that leaves them eager for more.

Additionally, physical pre-orders for rosie are now available on her official website, ensuring fans can secure their copies ahead of the release. With the anticipation building each day, Rosé is poised to make a powerful solo debut with rosie.

ALSO READ: Tori Kelly expresses desire to collaborate with BLACKPINK's Rosé in future; says 'She is a great artist'