Controversial article accusing SEVENTEEN of using AI in music composition gets revised after Woozi’s denial

SEVENTEEN Woozi’s update on the group's music facilitated BBC to revise its article. However, it ended up leaving fans outraged about the way it was done. The BBC article, published on July 10 and titled ‘Will K-pop's AI experiment pay off?’, apparently misinterpreted Woozi’s comments about experimenting with AI technology.

Woozi’s refutation and BBC’s change in the article

According to reports, Woozi addressed BBC's claim on his personal Instagram, denying that SEVENTEEN has used AI in their music production. The controversial article was subsequently edited to include the sentence: ‘However, Woozi has since said on Instagram that all of SEVENTEEN's music is written and composed by human creators.’

Netizens noted that another revision involved removing a phrase that implied SEVENTEEN might have used AI for their lyrics. The article did not include any additional notes about these modifications or redactions.

On online forums, Korean netizens are expressing outrage, arguing that the BBC has not adequately addressed their claim, which Woozi has since refuted. They comment that the media outlet might not be taking the voices of Woozi, the company, or the fans seriously.

Lee Ji Hoon, known as Woozi, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer under Pledis Entertainment. Born in Busan, he is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN, leading the vocal team and part of the sub-unit Leaders. Woozi attended Suyong Elementary School, Daecheong Middle School, Hanlim Multi Art School, and Hanyang University’s Institute for Future Talents. He plays guitar, drums, clarinet, and piano. In January 2019, Woozi became a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN Continues to Make Global Waves from a Massive Stadium Tour to Being Named UNESCO Youth Goodwill Ambassador and Performing at the UK's Glastonbury Festival. In the first half of this year, SEVENTEEN connected with fans and represented the global youth community, solidifying their status as K-pop's top group and global speakers. Now, in their 10th year, they continue to expand their reach as 'model growth artists.'

From March to May, SEVENTEEN held the 'Follow' tour at four major South Korean and Japanese stadiums, performing eight concerts and drawing 380,000 fans. The tour included stops at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Osaka's Yanmar Stadium Nagai, and Kanagawa's Nissan Stadium.

SEVENTEEN became the second K-pop act to hold a solo concert at Kanagawa's Nissan Stadium, marking a significant milestone. Tickets for the Japan shows were sold through a lottery system, with over 2.8 million applications, showcasing SEVENTEEN's ticket power.

