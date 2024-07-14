Woozi responds to reports of using AI for SEVENTEEN's music, calls out media publication for unfounded claims

Woozi, the producer and member of the captivating K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN just moments ago took to his Instagram and responded to the unfounded claims made about the boy group using AI for their music.

Woozi was swift in responding and shutting down the claims of using AI and said “SEVENTEEN’s music is written and composed by humans”.

Woozi responds to unfounded reports claiming SEVENTEEN used AI to create their music

On July 10, 2024, BBC in one of their articles claimed that some of the K-pop groups are using AI to create their music. The article threw flame at the worldwide famous K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN. They wrote that the biggest K-pop stars are now using AI technology to create music videos and music “including boy band SEVENTEEN”.

The report unsurprisingly angered the fandom and the boy group themselves as one of the lead producers of SEVENTEEN, Woozi came forward and shot down the claims himself in a new Instagram update.

On July 14, 2024, Woozi posted a story which he later deleted where he posted excerpts from the previously mentioned article that claimed SEVENTEEN used AI to create music for their latest lead track MAESTRO “might well include AI-generated lyrics too”.

He also added the concluding excerpt of the said article which said that the artists will hopefully address the issue. Woozi added a laughing emoji in the story and some question marks in a way calling out the media outlet for reporting unfounded claims.

See Woozi’s now-deleted story calling out the media for unfounded AI claims here:

After deleting the above story, Woozi swiftly and completely shot down all AI claims made. In a new story, he said that “All of SEVENTEEN’s music is written and composed by human creators”.

See SEVENTEEN’s Woozi’s story here:

Fans were elated to see that Woozi did not waste any time to shut down such baseless claims about SEVENTEEN’s musical integrity. See here:

Know more about Woozi

Woozi is a singer, songwriter, and producer. He is one of the main producers of the worldwide renowned K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN and the leader of the vocal unit of the group.

Most recently, he released an emotional solo song What kind of future on his late friend ASTRO's Moonbin's birthday on January 25, 2024.

