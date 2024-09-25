Culinary Class Wars ranks No.1 on Top 10 Global Non-English TV Series list in premiere week

Culinary Class Wars is a show in which hidden talented chefs and star chefs comepete to earn the title of the being the best in Korea. The series quickly garnered love and attention internationally and took the first spot on Top 10 Global Non-English TV Series list in its premiere week. Famed chefs Baek Jong Won and Sung Anh judge the contentans based on their dishes and how they undertake the challenge.

On September 25, Culinary Class Chef took Number 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 Global Non-English TV Series list. The show premiered on September 17 and managed to successfully top the chart within one week of its release. The show has garnered strong views from countries like South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore and regions across Africa and America. While only the first two episodes are streaming, three more episodes premiering on October 1 and the final two episodes will debut on October 8.

After the success of the unscripted series Physical:100, Culinary Class Chef is the next big Korean show which has been grabbing the audiences' attention. Stakes are high as 100 chefs come together to compete against each other. The chefs are divided into 80 underdog chefs, also known as Black Spoons, and 20 superstar chefs, also known as White Spoons.

The competition is led and judged by renowned restaurateur Baek Jong Won Anh Sung Jae. Baek Jong Won is known for his numerous accolades and TV appearances, including 2021’s Paik’s Spirit. Anh Sung Jae is the owner of the three-Michelin-starred Mosu Seoul restaurant.

Some of the stand-out chefs include Hidden Genius, Korean Taco King, and Auntie Omakase #1.

With a nail-biting thrill, tension, spectacular cooking and knife skills, Culinary Class Wars promises an exciting and interesting watch creating anticipation for upcoming episodes and challenges.

