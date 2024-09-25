ZEROBASEONE's Matthew replies to fan whose message got BTS' RM viral reaction; says 'Love you'

In a delightful twist of events, ZEROBASEONE member Seok Matthew has officially responded to a fan whose message inadvertently led to a viral moment involving BTS’ leader RM. The amusing exchange began on September 18 when RM took to Weverse to interact with ARMYs, prompting a heartfelt letter from a fan named Julie that was mistakenly addressed to Matthew instead of the BTS leader. RM’s confusion was palpable as he inquired, “Who’s Matthew?” igniting a frenzy among fans.

Here’s where the viral moment began;

The tweet quickly gained traction, amassing over 10,000 related tweets on X (formerly Twitter) within hours. Fans humorously visualized the scenario, leading to an outpouring of memes that humorously depicted RM’s bewilderment. The interaction not only entertained fans but also left many questioning the identity of Matthew, which turned out to be Seok Matthew, a member of the rising K-pop group ZEROBASEONE.

Take a look at some fan reactions here;

Julie later clarified the mix-up, explaining that they had different messages prepared for various idols. In a moment of panic during RM’s unexpected Weverse activity, Julie accidentally copied the wrong note. Despite the confusion, they confirmed that Matthew is indeed ZEROBASEONE's Seok Matthew. This revelation sparked even more excitement within the fandom, as ZEROSEs (the name for ZEROBASEONE fans) eagerly awaited a response from Matthew himself.

As fans hoped for Matthew to join the conversation, he did not disappoint. Julie revealed in a follow-up tweet that she had informed Matthew of his newfound viral fame via Plus Chat. To their delight, Matthew replied playfully, suggesting that Julie should become an official promoter for him and expressing his affection with a heartfelt “Love you.”

Advertisement

This interaction not only brought laughter and joy to the fans but also showed the camaraderie between different K-pop fandoms. With Matthew’s charming response, fans are now hoping that Julie’s newfound status as an unofficial promoter will lead to special perks, such as front-row seats at a ZEROBASEONE concert.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM hits 229 KOMCA credits with Domodachi ft Little Simz; cementing youngest most credited Korean artist record