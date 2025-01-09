‘If it’s not meant to be…': Song Hye Kyo seemingly addresses divorce with Song Joong Ki during variety show appearance

Song Hye Kyo, the popular South Korean actress, was once married to Song Joong Ki. They were named the power couple of the industry, but they announced their divorce after 3 years. However, in a recent appearance at a variety show, Song Hye Kyo seemingly spoke about her divorce in a cryptic manner.

On January 9, 2024, Song Joong Ki made a guest appearance on the variety talk show You Quiz on the Block and spoke extensively about her career extensively. In the conversation, she also spoke about her personal life and how she moves on from painful instances in her life. The actress said, “If something is meant for me, it will find its way to me; if not, it will go to someone else. I hold no regrets about what has passed.” It has been speculated that she probably is addressing her divorce from Song Joong Ki in 2019, who has remarried former British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

Moreover, Song Hye Kyo shared her approach to handling rumors, explaining that when people ask about them, she always responds the same way, “I heard about that too. Go ask the person who started it.” Reflecting on her experiences, she admitted that she has faced many insults throughout her career. Having been in the public eye from a young age, she has dealt with both minor and major rumors. While she usually brushes them off, there are moments when she finds herself thinking, "Isn't this going too far?"

The actress is set to appear in the horror occult movie Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo Been in the second part of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping tale of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save himself.