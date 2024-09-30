DAY6 achieves first-ever Perfect All Kill with hit B-side track HAPPY, 6 months after its release

DAY6, the popular rock boy band that earlier this year made a comeback with their new album, has now added a new jewel to their crown. DAY6 achieved its first-ever Perfect All Kill with their hit B-side track HAPPY.

On September 30, 2024, it was announced that DAY6’s recent hit B-side track HAPPY from their album Fourever achieved Perfect All Kill. At 7:30 AM KST, Instiz iChartannounced the same as this is the first of the boy band’s career. The track achieved this 6 months after its initial release.

Furthermore, DAY6 became the first boy group to achieve a Perfect All Kill in 2024, marking a great achievement.

For the unversed, a Perfect All Kill is given to a song when it is at number 1 on the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, in addition to daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs, YouTube Music Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart. A Perfect All Kill means that the song has topped all these charts and also the iChart’s weekly chart.

DAY6 is one of the most popular South Korean pop-rock boy bands formed under JYP Entertainment. The boy group first debuted with the Extended Play The Day on September 7, 2015. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard World Album Chart in just a week of its release.

DAY^ now consists of four members namely Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. The boy group was initially formed with 6 members, out of which Junhyeok left the boy group on February 27, 2016, and Jae departed from the boy group on December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, DAY6 is widely noted as the members are involved in writing, composing, and producing the band’s music.

Advertisement

The boy band released their first studio album SUNRISE on June 7, 2017, and achieved number 14 at the Billboard The Greatest 25 K-pop Albums of the 2010s: Staff List, and the lead track I Wait was given number 81 position at Billboard The 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s: Staff List.

DAY6 released their 8th EP Fourever alongside the lead track Welcome to the Show on March 18, 2024.

ALSO READ: When Jimin LIED to restaurant owner about not being a BTS member; Know what happened