When Jimin LIED to restaurant owner about not being a BTS member; Know what happened

Jimin, the famous K-pop singer and songwriter, once hilariously fooled a restaurant owner into thinking that he wasn’t a BTS member. The singer revealed the story of how he lied, leaving fans in stitches.

It all happened on October 15, 2022, when BTS members Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook came together to host a group livestream on Weverse. The livestream still remains one of the most iconic BTS lives.

During the live, Jimin revealed that once he went to his hometown Busan alone to have a meal and then the restaurant owner asked him “Aren’t you BTS’ Jimin?” But Jimin lied to the restaurant owner and denied being a BTS member.

Jimin was one more step ahead as he started to fool the restaurant owner by saying “Isn’t Jimin from the South side?” Later the Who singer asked the owner if Jimin was from Busan, and the restauranteur replied maybe the BTS member was from “Daejeon” as Jimin was successful in making him think that he was not the real deal. The revelation left everyone laughing.

Watch Jimin revealing how he fooled a restaurant owner into thinking he wasn’t a BTS member here:

Jimin is one of the most popular K-pop singers, songwriters, and dancers of the present era. He first shot to fame as a member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS, debuting with them on June 13, 2013, with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool alongside the hit lead track No More Dream.

Meanwhile, Jimin marked his solo debut by releasing his first album FACE on March 24, 2023, alongside a sizzling music video for the lead track Like Crazy. The album was also supported by the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 alongside a choreography-laced music video.

Before making his official solo debut, Jimin released three tracks as part of BTS discography, namely Lie in 2016, Serendipity in 2017, and Filter in 2020. He dropped his first solo track Promise on December 31, 2018. He also dropped an OST With You in collaboration with Ha Sung Woon for the K-drama Our Blues in 2022.

Most recently, Jimin made a solo comeback with his second album MUSE on July 19 alongside a music video for the lead track Who where he wanders the streets at night searching for “love.”

