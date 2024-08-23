'Deeply reflecting': BTS' SUGA participates in first round of questioning in drunk driving e-scooter case; report

BTS’ SUGA recently appeared at the police station for his ongoing DUI investigation. Before heading inside the precinct, he apologized to everyone, sharing a brief statement. At the same time, he promised to cooperate with the police in the investigation, expressing his deep remorse.

On August 23, around 7:45 PM KST, SUGA arrived at the Yongsan Police Station for the investigation of his ongoing drunk driving case. Upon arrival, he faced the reporters and bowed his head, expressing his grave remorse for the incident.

He then went on to say a few words, “Firstly, I apologize. I have greatly disappointed my fans and many people and I'm deeply reflecting on it.”

“I will diligently participate in the investigation. Once again I'm sorry”, he added. Once again bowing his head, he headed inside the precinct for further investigation.

This marks 17 days since the controversy surrounding his drunk driving incident first emerged. Previously it was reported that he would attend an investigation on August 22. In response, HYBE said they couldn’t confirm.

On August 23, police revealed that the BTS member will appear at Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station in the afternoon after finishing his military duties as a public service worker. On this day, facing the reporters, he also apologized for disappointing fans.

For the unversed, the first reports about SUGA’s DUI incident emerged on August 7. It was reported that on the night of August 6, he was seen riding an electric scooter and fell in front of his home. When a nearby patrolling officer went to assist him, he noticed a trace of alcohol in his smell.

Advertisement

He then participated in a breathalyzer test and was taken to the local police station. After giving a brief statement, he was escorted back to home.

But the matter became worse, when reports emerged suggesting his blood alcohol content was around 0.227% at the time of the incident, which is at least seven times higher than the legal limit in South Korea. Although, police never confirmed the exact figure, the K-pop idol got embroiled in a DUI controversy.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the street was released a few days later, delivering a glimpse into the incident.

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA appears for police questioning; apologises for 'disappointing fans' due to DUI incident