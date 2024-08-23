BTS' SUGA appears for police questioning; apologises for 'disappointing fans' due to DUI incident

On August 23 according to Korean media outlet Dispatch, BTS member SUGA appeared at the Yongsan police station for questioning related to his ongoing DUI scandal. SUGA is under investigation for riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol. On August 6, the rapper was discovered by three police officers who were patrolling the area after he fell on the road while returning home. The police detected the smell of alcohol and took him to the district's police station. SUGA has faced significant public scrutiny due to the incident and has apologized for disappointing fans and causing concern.