'Desvarian is inspired by V': Jurassic Cops director Lee Jae Min reveals how BTS member inspired villain role

Kim Taehyung, known globally as V from BTS, has made a remarkable impact beyond the realm of music, influencing the world of animation. The forthcoming film Jurassic Cops: The Movie - The Secret of the Ancient Creature, a highly anticipated addition to the popular Jurassic Cops franchise, is set to feature a villain inspired by none other than the charismatic K-pop star.

In this latest installment, the villain Desvarian, a character renowned for his quest to dominate the universe, is reimagined as a handsome boy with heightened powers. This transformation marks a dramatic evolution for Desvarian, who was previously depicted in various monstrous forms. Now, with a more refined and alluring appearance, he poses an even greater threat to the heroic Jurassic Cops.

Director Lee Jae Min revealed that Desvarian’s new look was inspired by BTS' V, saying, "I wanted even the villain to be full of charm. As a fan of BTS, I put a lot of effort into Desvarian’s design." This statement highlights how V's distinctive charm and appeal have transcended music, extending into other entertainment mediums. The decision to draw from V's persona underscores his global influence and the deep admiration he commands from creators across diverse fields.

Jurassic Cops: The Movie - The Secret of the Ancient Creature is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, promising an exciting adventure that will surely captivate audiences.

Meanwhile, V, currently serving in the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps in South Korea, remains a prominent figure in the entertainment world. Despite his military service, V has continued to captivate audiences with his solo work. His debut solo album, LAYOVER, achieved record-breaking sales and topped the charts, reinforcing his status as a leading artist.

Even after his enlistment, V has been actively engaging with fans through new music releases. His heartfelt collaboration with Umi on wherever u r and his single FRI(END)S, released in March 2024, showed his evolving artistry and dedication.

Additionally, V’s recent photo book, TYPE 1, offers fans a glimpse into his aesthetic vision, further enriching his multi-faceted career. His ability to inspire characters in animated films, like the newly designed Desvarian, reflects his profound impact on popular culture and entertainment.

