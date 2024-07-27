BTS' V adds 'ARMY' to septet's mention as South Korea's representative at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony; PIC

At the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, BTS received a special shoutout as South Korea's representatives celebrated alongside the traditional Hanbok and the beloved Kimchi. In a heartwarming gesture, V took to Instagram to extend the recognition, adding ARMY, their fandom, to the mention, acknowledging their unwavering support.

On July 27, BTS earned a special mention at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The globally renowned septet, also titled South Korea's cultural envoys, were called their nation's representatives at the event alongside their traditional dress, Hanbok, and the traditional side dish, Kimchi.

In response to the honorable mention, BTS' charming member V, currently serving his mandatory service in the South Korean military, took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of the mention at the ceremony. But what caught the fans' attention was a heartwarming gesture by V, aka Kim Taehyung.

Sharing the honorable moment, V had written 'ARMY' in purple color in the mention. This thoughtful gesture by V struck a chord with ARMYs' hearts, leading them to trend "Borahae Taehyung." For the unversed, "borahae" is a term coined by V during BTS' early days and used as a phrase of "love and trust" between BTS and their beloved fans.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, BTS' leader RM also reacted to the honor, writing, "bang kim han, let's get it," on his Instagram stories. This is an abbreviation of the three South Korea representatives: Bang for Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), Kim for kimchi, and Han for hanbok.

More about V’s solo activities

Currently serving as a part of the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps in the South Korean military, BTS' V, known for his captivating voice and artistic flair, continues to shine as a solo artist.

After his solo debut with LAYOVER, which achieved record-breaking sales and chart success, V has been keeping fans engaged with new music and releases amid his military service. He featured in IU’s music video Love wins all followed by his recent singles, wherever u r, a heartfelt collaboration with Umi, and FRI(END)S, released in March 2024, showcasing his evolving artistry. Recently, V also released his photo book TYPE 1, delighting fans with aesthetic visuals.

