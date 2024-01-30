Did Bhuvan Bam buy house worth whopping Rs 11 crore? Taaza Khabar actor BREAKS silence

Bhuvan Bam hit the headlines a few days ago when it was being reported that he became the owner of a luxurious bungalow in South Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash area back in August 2023. The reports claimed that the YouTuber-turned-actor bought the property for a whopping Rs 11 crore! Bhuvan has now broken his silence on the reports, and clarified that while he did buy a house, there is no truth to the price of the house.

Several reports that surfaced on the Internet a few days ago reported that the house Bhuvan Bam bought in Delhi in August 2023, was worth Rs 11 crore. However, the Taaza Khabar actor has now debunked this claim. Rubbishing all such figures, he told Hindustam Times, “Arre nahi, galat hai. (No, it’s untrue). Yes I have got a house, I don’t know how this news got out.”

He further added that he is clueless about how the news came out, and he was scared because he hadn’t even told people in his family about it. “I was so scared because I had not told people in my family as well. They called me after the news got out. I am under fire right now, I don’t know what to tell them!” said the actor.

He further added that it’s a good feeling, however, materialistic things don’t excite him much now. He explained that a house is something he always wanted, and that he can’t put the feeling into words. “It is something I want to live for the next one and a half years, I want to build it. I want to keep it as private as possible,” he shared.

About Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam shot to fame with his videos posted on his YouTube channel named BB Ki Vines. He has a massive fan following on social media. In October 2021, he released an eight-episode web series Dhindora on YouTube. In January last year, he made his OTT debut with the comedy thriller miniseries Taaza Khabar, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. He was then seen in the Amazon MiniTV series Rafta Rafta opposite Srishti Rindani.

