EXCLUSIVE: Bhuvan Bam gears up for murder mystery with 90s female superstar amidst Taaza Khabar 2 shoot

Bhuvan Bam is one of the top content creators and Indian YouTubers. He spread his wings and expanded his horizons by getting into acting. He impressed the audience with his captivating performance in the debut web series, Taaza Khabar.

Now he is gearing up to mesmerize the audience once more with the second installment of the show. Well, there is yet another good news for the fans of the content creator. Apart from Taaza Khabar 2, he will be seen in yet another murder mystery.

About Bhuvan Bam’s new project

Interestingly, this will be the first time that Bhuvan Bam will be working on a project outside of his own production. It is a riveting murder mystery featuring one of India's top actresses from the 1990s. The project, helmed by a debutant director, promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for audiences.

Speaking about the upcoming project, a source close to the production revealed, "The murder mystery project starring Bhuvan Bam alongside one of India's iconic actresses from the 90s is set to captivate audiences. Shot in Mumbai, the film guarantees to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and suspenseful narrative. Bhuvan's excitement to share screen space with this female superstar is palpable, as he has long been an admirer of her work and never missed watching her films."

With production slated to commence in mid-2024, anticipation is already building for Bhuvan Bam's next cinematic endeavor. As fans eagerly await the release of Taaza Khabar 2 and the unveiling of this intriguing murder mystery project, Bam continues to solidify his position as one of India's most versatile and talented entertainers.

About Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, known for his comedic videos on his channel, BB Ki Vines, has expanded his career into a web series. Bam leveraged his massive social media following to launch his eight-episode series Dhindora on YouTube in October 2021.

He then made his debut on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in January 2023 with the comedy-thriller miniseries Taaza Khabar. Most recently, Bam appeared in the Amazon MiniTV series Rafta Rafta alongside Srishti Rindani.

