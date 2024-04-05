Taaza Khabar 2 Announcement: Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s action-drama series to return with heart-pounding suspense

YouTuber and influencer Bhuvan Bam, fondly known for his show BB Ki Vines, made his acting debut with Disney Hotstar's Taaza Khabar in 2023. The thriller series opened to rave reviews and also earned acclaim from both critics and fans alike. The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role. After the success of Season 1, the makers of the show recently announced that the web series is returning with Season 2.

Taking to Instagram, Disney Hotstar and Bhuvan Bam's production house shared an announcement video of the second season. The video gave glimpses of the highly anticipated second season and what is in store for the viewers. The caption read, "Zindagi badi ajeeb hai... #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar Season 2 coming soon."

Bhuvan Bam talks about Taaza Khabar

Ïn an interview with Deadline in February 2023, Bhuvan Bam spilled the beans on the highly anticipated second season. Now, in a latest interview, he talked about his character and said, "Vasya is very close to my heart and I resonate with him on many levels. His journey nudged me to delve deeper into his mind and understand the character more. Slipping back into the skin of Vasya for Taaza Khabar season 2 is an enriching experience and I can’t wait to explore more intricacies of the character."

He furthed added, "As a concept, the show has been relatable for the viewers and I am glad to have made my debut with this one. Season 2 will take audiences on a thrilling ride and leave them intrigued and wanting for more. I am super excited for this one and am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar for this opportunity."

About Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, known for his comedic videos on his channel BB Ki Vines, has expanded his career into web series. Bam leveraged his massive social media following to launch his eight-episode series Dhindora on YouTube in October 2021.

He then made his debut on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in January 2023 with the comedy-thriller miniseries Taaza Khabar. Most recently, Bam appeared in the Amazon MiniTV series Rafta Rafta alongside Srishti Rindani.