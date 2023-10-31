EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘It’s a dream come true,’ Bhuvan Bam on choosing Takeshi’s Castle

Bhuvan Bam is a popular YouTuber who is known for entertaining the audience with his comedy on BB Ki Vines. Recently, he announced that he will be lending his character, Titu mama's voice to the famous show Takeshi's Castle's Indian reboot version. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhuvan Bam shared what made him choose the project.

Bhuvan Bam on why he chose Takeshi’s Castle

On being asked about the parameters he set for selecting a project, Bhuvan Bam shared how he was biased when he said yes to giving voice to Takeshi’s Castle. “With this, I have a particular bias because I have grown up watching this,” admitted the YouTuber.

He continued, “And the majority of people watching this, have grown up watching. It’s a dream come true to see Titu mama on that poster.”

Talking about choosing other projects, he shared, “Baaki project mein bhi I think one parameter is the story. The story has to be important. (Story is one of the parameters in other projects)”

There are other factors too. Bhuvan Bam continued, “The biggest bet for me is will I watch this? If I am on the other side of the script, will I spend three hours or six hours, in case of a series, to watch this? If it’s a yes… wo toh padhte time hi aapko samajh aa jata hain. (you figure that out while reading the script)”

Bhuvan Bam recalls his Takeshi’s Castle memories

The YouTuber shared that he spent his childhood watching Takeshi’s Castle on Pogo. He loved the show so much that he would watch the repeat telecast again the next day. Recalling his fondest memories, he shared, “Us time ka reality show keh sakte hain usko. School se aate hi excitement yahi hoti thi ki aaj episode kaunsa dekhne ko milega.”

“(It was a reality show of those times. Upon returning from school, the excitement was to look forward to today’s episode.)”

Takeshi's Castle's Indian reboot version is an eight-episode series that will stream on the OTT platform, Prime Video from November 2, 2023. Bhuvan Bam chose his popular character, Titu Mama to lend voice to the show.

