EXCLUSIVE: Bhuvan Bam spills Takeshi's Castle new season retained 'same innocence'

Bhuvan Bam is a well-known YouTuber and content creator. Bam has entered the mainstream entertainment business and has also taken up a few acting projects. Bhuvan Bam is all set to add another feather to his hat by taking over the legacy of the popular 90's show Takeshis Castle.

Bhuvan will be seen lending the voice of one of his popular characters Titu Mama while doing the commentary on the show. Pinkvilla had the chance to interview Bhuvan Bham exclusively. In the interview, Bhuvan spoke at length about taking up the show, the USP of the show, and more.

Bhuvan Bam on why people will be able to connect with the new season of Takeshis Castle

With a variety of reality shows, competitions, and more, Pinkvilla asked Bhuvan Bam as to what makes the show stand apart. He said, "I feel, that this show, still has that innocence. If I've evolved from what I was fifteen years back, in terms of maturity; the show is still the same. So, it will take me back to those times. I feel this is the plus point of this season of the show."

Bhuvan Bam on his love for Takeshis Castle

The comedian-turned-actor stated that he had a major bias in taking up Takeshis Castle as a commentator because he had grown up watching the show. He further added, “And the majority of people watching this, have grown up watching. It’s a dream come true to see Titu Mama on that poster.”

He also shared how he used to be excited to watch the show as soon as he would return from school. He mentioned that he would even catch up with the repeat telecast of the episode the next day.

More about Takeshis Castle

Takeshis Castle is a game show based on several challenges that contestants go through. However, what made it extremely popular in India was the witty Javed Jaffery taking over as the commentator. Javed's wit, puns, and hilarious banters got the show's immense attention.

Takeshi's Castle's Indian reboot version will be an eight-episode series for Prime Video. The project is slated to stream from November 2, 2023.

