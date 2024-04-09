Amar Singh Chamika Screening: Mrunal Thakur, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Kaushal exude elegance; PICS

The release of Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is just around the corner. Directed by ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the film has generated significant buzz. Recently, the makers organized a special screening for industry peers in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebrities.

Bollywood celebs attend the screening of Amar Singh Chamika

Mrunal Thakur exuded confidence at the screening, appearing like a boss lady in an all-black pantsuit ensemble. Shabana Azmi also graced the event, radiating elegance as always. She conversed with Imtiaz Ali and struck a pose with him on the red carpet. Vicky Kaushal's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, also made his presence felt, looking handsome in casual attire perfectly suited for the occasion. Take a look:

Daisy Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Saiyami Kher looked breathtakingly gorgeous in their respective attires, enhancing the glam quotient of the event. They dressed stylishly and posed for the cameras, radiating beautiful smiles.

Check it out:

Among the other attendees were Akshay Oberoi, Avneet Kaur, and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam. They all impeccably dressed up for the occasion, leaving onlookers in awe with their stylish appearances.

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Chamkila

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali shared, "Diljit Dosanjh was the obvious choice but I actually took some time to get to him because I was thinking that it might not work out with him for a few reasons. Parineeti Chopra was the first choice. Basically, I needed singers for this part so my range was narrowed down by that. Ultimately, Diljit was the obvious choice. "When you watch the film, hopefully, you will realize that,” he added.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

The upcoming movie will explore the life and times of the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s, The film features Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra playing the singer’s wife. The Netflix film will be released on April 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra starrer takes you on Punjab's OG Rockstars's journey