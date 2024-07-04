BLACKPINK’s Lisa has become the talk of the town with her latest solo single release, titled ROCKSTAR. It is the first song that the artist released under her newly established company, LLOUD. However, a clip has been circulating online of someone making a tattoo of the song’s name, and fans are speculating that it is Lisa herself who got freshly inked.

BLACKPINK's Lisa allegedly made a new tattoo

On July 4, 2024, a clip started spreading online from a tattoo artist’s TikTok account. In the short clip, the artist reveals a freshly inked tattoo he made on a client that says ‘Rockstar’ in cursive font. However, fans are speculating that it is Lisa herself who made the tattoo on her arm to celebrate the release of her first single under her self-established music label, LLOUD.

Moreover, the tattoo artist is none other than Gunhyo Park, also known as 8P, from whom she previously got inked. She has several tattoos on her body and one of them is LLOUD, which she made to commemorate the inauguration of her company. Some of the other minimal ones include a flower, half butterfly, and a fairy.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

Watch the ROCKSTAR music video here:

