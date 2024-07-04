Choi Woo Shik is currently filming for his upcoming new K-drama, Melo Movie. However, he was touched by a loving gesture from his former co-star Tang Wei, who sent him a support truck at the show’s set. The two actors worked together on the newly released movie Wonderland.

Tang Wei surprises Choi Woo Shik with a food truck

On July 4, 2024, Choi Woo Shik took to Instagram to upload a story on his personal profile. In the post, he tagged his former co-star from the movie Wonderland with the text “TANG??? Thank You!!!”. In the image, a support truck can be seen with huge posters of Choi Woo Shik stuck all over it. The automobile offers coffee and food to all cast and crew members working on the set of the movie.

The simple gesture showcases that the two have grown closer while working on Wonderland. The new friendship is adorable, and we expect them both to be on-screen again in the near future.

More about Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Shik is a South Korean actor who is known for his phenomenal acting skills and gained fame with his complex role in Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite. The actor has also appeared in various K-dramas, such as The Killer Paradox, Our Beloved Summer, and more. Furthermore, he also starred in hit films like Train to Busan, Set Me Free, The Policeman's Lineage, and more.

Advertisement

The actor is set to appear in the upcoming K-drama Melo Movie, starring alongside Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, and Jeon So Nee. It is directed by Oh Choong Hwan, who previously worked on Castaway Diva, Start-Up, and Hotel del Luna.

More on Tang Wei

Tang Wei is a Chinese actress who rose to fame with Lust, Caution released in 2017. She is further known for her performances in Late Autumn (2010), Finding Mr. Right (2013), The Golden Era (2014), Long Day's Journey into Night and more. However, with Park Chan Wook’s Decision to Leave, the actress received mainstream success and fame.



ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE gets stuck in heavy bustling city traffic in Klaxon MV teaser from upcoming mini-album I SWAY; watch