Suchwita Ep 26 Highlights: BTS’ SUGA, Lee Sung Kyung talk dreams, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, acting, more

BTS' SUGA's talk show Suchwita aired its newest episode with talented actress Lee Sung Kyung as the guest. They talked about their first encounters, their contrasting personalities, Lee Sung Kyung's career journey, and more. Their easy camaraderie, built over three years of friendship, was evident as they shared laughter throughout the episode. Check out the top moments from episode 26 of Suchwita.

Episode 26 of Suchwita featured the beloved actress Lee Sung Kyung as a guest, who disclosed her infrequent appearances on talk shows, making her appearance on BTS' SUGA's show a fresh experience. The duo reminisced about their three-year friendship, which began during the pandemic, and shared insights into how the pandemic had impacted their lives.

With her vibrant energy, it's no wonder SUGA noted the stark contrast in their energy levels from the moment they met. Lee Sung Kyung teasingly pointed out his occasional hyperactivity, to which Suga admitted it's a rare occurrence. They reminisced about meeting through mutual musician friends at a gathering, with SUGA confessing he initially doubted they could become friends due to their vastly different personalities. However, as they interacted more, they grew closer, despite SUGA's usual reaction to those with higher energy levels than his own.

He recalled a period when he was working on his D-2 album. SUGA shared that during the challenging times of the pandemic, it was Lee Sung Kyung and a friend named Rocoberry who provided him with support. Lee Sung Kyung noted that the group instantly connected when they first met. She explained that within BTS, SUGA is one of the older members and isn't accustomed to being pampered. However, in this gathering, SUGA found himself in the position of being the youngest, prompting the group to show him the care and support he needed. She jokingly referred to him as the "baby" of the group, allowing them to openly express their support for him.

Lee Sung Kyung reflects on her career with BTS’ SUGA

The conversation then delved into their initial dreams, with Lee Sung Kyung sharing that acting wasn't her original aspiration. She revealed that her first dream was to become a pianist, but her parents directed her towards modeling instead. The Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star disclosed how she was selected out of 2000 auditionees after multiple rounds of auditions.

She eventually rose to prominence as a supermodel, teaching herself how to walk on the runway by watching YouTube videos before receiving formal training. As she began contemplating the possibility of pursuing musicals, she unexpectedly received an offer to appear in the popular K-drama, It’s Okay, That’s Love. The director sought a fresh face, someone with no prior acting experience, for the role of the character Oh So Nyeo. Despite her lack of acting background, Lee Sung Kyung disclosed that the creators of It’s Okay, That’s Love specifically requested her management company, YG Entertainment, not to provide her with any acting training for the role.

When she aked about the writer's decision, she learned that there's no specific stereotype for high schoolers or delinquents. As Oh So Nyeo was portrayed as a "delinquent" character, the writer believed that a less polished and more authentic performance would be preferable. The duo then delved into discussing her roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Dr. Romantic, reflecting on the challenges of preparing for each role.

They shared light-hearted banter when Lee Sung Kyung playfully asked SUGA to try acting, to which SUGA countered by suggesting Lee Sung Kyung become a full-time singer instead. Wrapping up the conversation, SUGA inquired about Lee Sung Kyung's dreams before the tradition of her signing a bottle she brought along, followed by taking pictures together.

Watch the episode here-

