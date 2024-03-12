Did BTS' V accidentally give spoiler for FRI(END)S during car ride with Choi Woo Shik in Jinny's Kitchen reunion?

In an unexpected twist of events, BTS' V spoiled his upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S, during a car ride with close friend Choi Woo Shik on the much-anticipated Jinny's Kitchen reunion. Scheduled for release on March 15 at 1 pm KST, FRI(END)S promises to be a musical masterpiece that fans around the world are eagerly awaiting.

In a recent social media clip that has sent BTS' devoted fanbase, ARMYs, into a frenzy, V accidentally spilled the beans about the upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S. The charming revelation occurred during a casual car ride with actor Choi Woo Shik in a Jinny's Kitchen reunion. As the two friends were cruising down the road, V nonchalantly played a snippet of the intro, only to quickly realize his slip and promptly switch tracks.

BIGHIT Music has described FRI(END)S as a "love song in the pop soul R&B genre," following V's solo album Layover and his collaboration with Umi titled wherever u r. The digital single, set to drop on March 15 KST, boasts all-English lyrics, delving into relatable and witty romance. Fans eagerly anticipate the release, as V continues to showcase his versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending genres and delivering heartfelt, captivating music. March 15th is now marked on ARMYs' calendars as they eagerly await the unveiling of V's latest musical gem.

More details about V’s upcoming song FRI(END)S

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has been stirring excitement among fans with his upcoming digital single, FRI(END)S, through a series of captivating promotional activities. On March 11, he treated fans to a visually stunning flash video, offering glimpses into the song's theme and potential storyline. The video, characterized by a poetic narrative and evocative imagery, hinted at a tale of farewell and romance, leaving ARMYs eagerly anticipating the full release.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the flash video was the introduction of a mysterious female lead, sparking a flurry of speculation among fans about her identity. Although rumors pointed towards British actress Ruby Sear, her role remains unconfirmed, adding an air of mystery to the upcoming music video.

In addition to the flash video, V released a second teaser on March 12, which took a dramatic turn, depicting a harrowing accident scene and leaving fans puzzled about the song's potential plot. The teaser's stark contrast with the previous content fueled discussions and theories among fans, further intensifying anticipation for the release.

Despite his military service commitments, V has gone above and beyond to engage with fans, organizing a special celebration event at Cafe POZE in Seoul on March 16. The event promises an immersive experience for attendees, featuring booths, exhibitions, and personalized gifts. V's playful touch was evident as he encouraged fans to dress in pink for the occasion, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

