Did BTS' YouTube account BANGTANTV get hacked? Strange video causes fans to worry

Confusion ensues as a peculiar video titled Boss Level strangely appeared on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, triggering speculation of a potential hack or YouTube error. While the video was swiftly taken down, fans await clarity on the incident.

Strange ‘Boss Level’ video on BTS’ YouTube channel irks speculations

BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, stirred confusion as a peculiar video titled Boss Level surfaced on January 30, linked to the channel. The mysterious 8-minute clip, featuring a repetitive beat and album cover displaying elephants and mushrooms, sparked concerns of a potential hacking incident among Korean fans. Despite the initial discovery, the video appears to be unlinked from BTS as of the latest update.

Speculations about a security breach or a possible YouTube error circulated, considering the content's stark deviation from BTS' usual releases. The track, titled Bassline VA 003, attributed to Bread and Butter and published by El Bassline, further fueled speculation.

As fans await clarification from BTS or YouTube, the incident raises questions about the security of high-profile channels and the potential impact of such anomalies on artists' digital platforms.

BTS’ RM bids late farewell to 2023 with a photo dump on Instagram

BTS' RM recently delighted fans with a collection of aesthetically pleasing photos, showcasing his diverse experiences and reflecting on memorable moments. Notably, both RM and V achieved elite military graduate status, an exceptional accomplishment shared by only six individuals. RM's photo dump on February 2 captured various facets of his life, including a striking mirror selfie with a blonde wig, reminiscent of V’s previous nostalgic posts. The images revealed him attending meetings, exploring art at a museum, and enjoying moments with friends. RM's artistic inclinations shined through, evident in the carefully curated snapshots, such as a black and white shot surrounded by nature and a captivating film strip highlighting his face.

This belated update, marked with the caption "#bye2023," served as a reflective farewell to the past year and a warm welcome to 2024, creating a meaningful connection with fans. The photo series not only showcased RM's visual aesthetics but also provided an intimate glimpse into his multifaceted life and artistic interests.

