ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo confirms name of debut solo album; ENTITY to release on February 15

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo officially confirms his solo debut with the upcoming album ENTITY, set to release on February 15. Meanwhile, the Good Day to Be a Dog star is also gearing up for his first solo fan-con, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator where he will be performing all the songs from ENTITY live for the first time.

Cha Eun Woo’s solo album titled ENTITY is set for a February 15 release

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo is stepping into the spotlight with his confirmed solo debut album, ENTITY, scheduled to release on February 15. As fans eagerly anticipate this musical milestone, the versatile artist is not only unveiling his solo music but also treating them to a unique experience. The Good Day to Be a Dog star is gearing up for his inaugural solo fan-con, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, where he will enchant the audience by performing all the tracks from ENTITY live for the first time. This dual celebration marks a momentous occasion for Cha Eun Woo, promising a memorable showcase of his musical prowess and a special connection with his dedicated fanbase. Get ready for a captivating journey into Cha Eun Woo's solo artistry on February 15.

More details about Cha Eun Woo’s solo activities

On January 28, Fantagio, Cha Eun Woo's agency, officially confirmed the solo debut date for the multi-talented idol and actor. The True Beauty star returned from the USA on January 30 following preparations for his solo debut. Recently, his viral pictures with actress India Eisley sparked dating rumors, but Fantagio clarified that she would feature in Cha Eun Woo's upcoming music video.

Cha Eun Woo's busy schedule includes starring in the mystery thriller Wonderful World, alongside Kim Nam Joo, slated for release on March 1. The series, unfolding over 14 episodes on Fridays and Saturdays, follows a psychological professor seeking justice after her son's unjust death. His first solo concert, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, is scheduled for February 17 in Seoul.

As a touching tribute, Cha Eun Woo released a cover of Love is Gone on January 26, dedicated to late ASTRO member Moonbin on his birthday. With an exciting solo debut and a flourishing acting career, Cha Eun Woo continues to captivate fans worldwide.

