Dissecting IU's farewell to Yeo Jin Goo in Hotel Del Luna's final episode: Emotional impact, cultural nuances and more

IU and Yeo Jin Goo starrer Hotel Del Luna was released in 2019 and the drama quickly grabbed the attention of the global audience because of its gripping plot and the star cast. It is still counted as one of the best fantasy and romance comedy dramas of the recent past. Especially the finally of the series deeply impacted the viewers because of its unpredictable nature and the emotional notes. Here is a breakdown.

Hotel Del Luna's ending explained

In the final episode of Hotel Del Luna, IU's character Jang Man Wol finally completes the task which was assigned to her before she can find peace and move on to her next life. But by now, her departure is bittersweet. For the last 1000 years, this was all she was looking forward to but after Yeo Jin Goo's character, Goo Chan Sung's appearance in her life, she finds a new reason to live on.

As the two fell in love, neither Goo Chan Sung wanted to let her go nor did Jang Man Wol want her life to come to an end anymore. But the unfortunate lovers exchange their last goodbyes and pick up their courage to let each other go for good.

Jang Man Wol is a troubled soul who has been around for 1000 years and the time finally comes for goodbyes.

In her last scene, we see her walking down the tunnel and crossing over the bridge to the afterlife.

Significance of bridge

According to Korean mythology, the dead cross a bridge to reach the afterlife. If the soul fails to cross the bridge, that means that they have some unresolved work or grudges.

Jang Man Wol spent years helping such souls cross the bridge and find their peace. Finally, by the end of the series, she herself is able to cross the bridge. The further she walks down the bridge, her memories slowly start to face. In her last shot, she turns back and smiles and then continues walking further. This shows that the character has finally let go of her past life and is continuing to move forward.

More about IU and Yeo Jin Goo

Yeo Jin Goo started off as a child actor in 2005 with the film Sad Movie. The actor has appeared in several hit dramas including Beyond Evil, Hotel Del Luna, Orange Marmalade, The Crowned Clown, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and more.

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. The artist has starred in various hit dramas like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers and many more.

