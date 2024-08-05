Save Me turns 7: Reasons to watch this spine-chilling psychological horror drama starring Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, and Woo Do Hwan

Save Me is a chilling and unsettling South Korean television series from 2017, featuring Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, Jo Sung Ha, and Woo Do Hwan. As the first series from Hidden Sequence, the company of acclaimed Signal producer Lee Jae Moon, it aired on OCN from August 5 to September 24, 2017, spanning 16 episodes. The drama is based on the popular Daum webcomic Out of the World by Jo Geum San. As the series turns 7 let’s take a look at why this series is a must-watch.

Well done eerie plot

Save Me, adapted from a popular Korean webtoon, delves into the terrifying dynamics of a religious cult. The story follows Im Joo Ho (played by Jung Hae Gyun), who, after experiencing a series of calamities—including a failing business, his son falling victim to severe bullying, and his wife descending into mental illness following their son's death—seeks help from a religious cult.

He takes his daughter, Im Sang Mi (played by Seo Ye Ji), and his wife to the cult house, Guseonwon, in hopes of finding solace and solutions. Drawn in by the seemingly well-meaning cult leader Baek Jung Gi (played by Jo Sung Ha) and a sympathetic deacon, who offer help to the desperate Im family, they become ensnared in the manipulative schemes of Guseonwon. After three years of captivity, Sang Mi is one of the few unaffected by the cult’s influence.

She witnesses brutal assaults and even considers calling the police for help, but the unyielding cult leader dismisses her concerns. Finally, she and her school friends Han Sang Hwan (Ok Taecyeon), Jung Hoon (Lee David), Man Hee (Ha Hwa Jung), and Dong Chul (Woo Do Hwan) gear up to reveal the truth to the world about what disturbing things go on behind the facade.

Amazing leading cast

Save Me quickly captured the attention of K-drama fans with its gripping storyline centered around cults and religions. The show stood out as a thrilling watch, partly due to Woo Do Hwan's standout performance as the tough and rugged Seok Dong Cheol. His portrayal of the bad boy with an intense, magnetic gaze won over many viewers. Seok Dong Chul, shaped by a troubled upbringing and deep emotional scars, brought a compelling mix of loneliness and charm to the screen. His character's painful past and contrasting bright smile endeared him to viewers, making them fall for him time and again.

Seo Ye Ji delivers a chilling performance in Save Me at the center of it all, vividly capturing the terror her character experiences due to the cult. Her portrayal is filled with spine-tingling moments that will leave you on edge. This drama isn't for the faint of heart, but it’s a must-watch for Seo Ye Ji fans as she braces through multiple terrifying events.

Ok Taecyeon takes on the role of Han Sang Hwan in the series, playing the son of a powerful politician. Leveraging his father's influence, Sang Hwan works to rescue Im Sang Mi (Seo Ye Ji) from a dangerous cult and bring the corrupt organization to light. As he navigates a treacherous world of power, money, and evil, he finds himself in deep trouble. Despite the overwhelming odds, Sang Hwan's unwavering dedication to Sang Mi cements his status as a true hero.

Villian who will make you shudder

As the story goes, Im Sang Mi and her family relocate to a small town due to her father's business failure. Sang Mi is anxious about the move, feeling isolated without any friends and finding the town vastly different from her previous life. Her family soon becomes enchanted by Baek Jung Gi (Jo Sung Ha), a charismatic spiritual leader at the local church. However, Sang Mi and her new friends soon discover that Jung Gi is not to be trusted.

The most psychologically impactful villains are often those who are subtle rather than overtly evil. Baek Jung Gi fits this description perfectly. As a religious leader, he initially seems trustworthy, but his true nature is revealed through his insidious manipulation and brainwashing of the townspeople. He preys on the vulnerable and even orchestrates marriages of young women, all under the guise of a higher purpose. His charm and charisma only serve to make his malevolence even more unsettling.

Disturbingly well done psychological horror

The Im family's story is one of profound tragedy, beginning with Sang Mi's brother, Sang Jin, who is relentlessly bullied in their new town and ultimately takes his own life. Overwhelmed by grief, Sang Mi’s parents fall victim to the manipulative Goseonwon cult, which persuades them to move their remaining family into the cult's church, despite Sang Mi’s growing unease.

Years later, Sang Mi unexpectedly encounters her former classmates, led by Han Sang Hwan (Ok Taecyeon). They quickly become aware of the cult’s dark nature and make several attempts to rescue her from Goseonwon’s grasp. However, they find themselves up against leaders who are as devious as they are evil, continually outsmarting Sang Hwan and his friends at every turn.

Save Me is a gripping thriller that evokes a deep sense of unease through its unsettling realism. The predatory behavior of the cult, the abuse of power within its church, and the inertia of the police force all resonate with disturbing authenticity, creating genuine fear and stress for the characters. The drama features several disturbing scenes, and its overall tone is dark and chilling. The psychological manipulation and unexpected plot twists intensify the suspense, making the series even more spine-tingling and unforgettable.

