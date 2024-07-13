Hotel Del Luna clocks 5 years: Revisiting IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, and others' iconic characters

Hotel Del Luna, starring IU and Yeo Jin Goo, had audiences hooked when it premiered in 2019. This supernatural drama, crafted by the Hong sisters, remains a landmark in Korean television history. Celebrated for its unique premise of a hotel catering exclusively to ghosts, the series garnered widespread acclaim and became a top-rated drama.

As it marks its 5th anniversary, fans fondly revisit the unforgettable characters portrayed by IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, and others, cementing its enduring legacy in the hearts of viewers worldwide

About Hotel Del Luna

Cast: IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Pyo Ji Hoon, Jung Dong Hwan, Shin Jung Geun, Bae Hae Sun, Kang Mi Na, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Tae Sun, Cho Hyun Chul, Park Yoo Na, Lee David, Seo Yi Sook, Kang Hong Seok

Genre: Dark, fantasy, romantic, comedy

Release date: July 13, 2019

No. of episodes: 16

Running time: 73-94 minutes

Hotel Del Luna unfolds as a mystical sanctuary hidden from the ordinary world, catering exclusively to spirits with unresolved issues. Owned by the enigmatic Jang Man Wol (IU), the hotel in Seoul's Myeong Dong district serves as a transient stop for ghosts awaiting closure before moving on.

The arrival of Gu Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo), reluctantly bound by a pact made by his father, marks a turning point. His journey as the hotel's manager unravels ancient secrets and entwines his fate with Jang Man Wol's tumultuous past, revealing a tale of redemption, love, and the haunting consequences of past sins across centuries.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Hotel Del Luna;

A look back at Hotel Del Luna’s iconic characters

1. IU as Jang Man Wol

IU shines brilliantly as Jang Man Wol in Hotel Del Luna, effortlessly portraying the moody and enigmatic owner of the supernatural hotel. With a mix of aloofness and fiery temperament, IU's portrayal brings to life a character haunted by a millennium-old sin, adorned in luxurious outfits and a taste for extravagance.

2. Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan Sung

Yeo Jin Goo takes on the role of Gu Chan Sung in Hotel Del Luna, navigating a world where rationality meets the supernatural. His journey from corporate assistant manager to the reluctant general manager of the ghostly hotel brings him face-to-face with ancient mysteries and the complex soul bound to IU's Jang Man Wol.

3. Jung Dong Hwan as Noh Joon Suk

Jung Dong Hwan brings a deep, paternal warmth to his role as Noh Joon Suk, the steadfast general manager of Hotel Del Luna for three decades. His bond with Jang Man Wol transcends time, serving as a pillar of support and wisdom amidst the supernatural turmoil of the hotel's affairs.

Advertisement

4. Shin Jung Geun as Kim Seon Bi

Shin Jung Geun brings timeless wisdom and a scholarly aura to Hotel Del Luna as Kim Seon Bi, the venerable bartender of the Sky Bar. With a past rooted in Joseon's intellectual circles, his spectral presence adds historical richness to the supernatural tapestry of the hotel's enchanted corridors.

5. Bae Hae Sun as Choi Seo Hee

In Hotel Del Luna, Bae Hae Sun brings Choi Seo Hee to life with vibrant flair. As the housekeeper and room service provider, her extroverted charm echoes through the centuries, adding a touch of historical intrigue from her noblewoman past in the Joseon era to the supernatural presence of the hotel.

6. Pyo Ji Hoon as Ji Hyun Joong

Pyo Ji Hoon breathes life into Ji Hyun Joong, the courteous yet reluctant hotel receptionist at Hotel Del Luna. Despite his pleasant demeanor, Ji Hyun Joong harbors a deep discontent, stemming from his untimely death during the Korean War.

Advertisement

7. Kang Mi Na as Jung Soo Jung

Kang Mi Na brings a haunting complexity to her role in Hotel Del Luna as the spirit of Jung Soo Jung/Kim Yoo Na. Inhabiting the body of her former tormentor, she navigates a path of redemption and reconciliation, embodying the lingering echoes of past regrets and seeking a semblance of peace amid the supernatural turmoil.

8. Lee Do Hyun as Go Chung Myung

In Hotel Del Luna, Lee Do Hyun portrays Go Chung Myung, a valiant Later Silla royal guard captain whose friendship with Jang Man Wol and Yeon Woo weaves through the tapestry of ancient loyalties and enduring spirits.

9. Lee Tae Sun as Yeon Woo

Lee Tae Sun shines in Hotel Del Luna as Yeon Woo, Jang Man Wol's loyal foster brother and co-leader of their bandit group. Reincarnated as the astute police detective Park Young Soo, his journey intertwines with the supernatural realm, adding intrigue to the unfolding mysteries of the hotel and its ethereal inhabitants.

10. Cho Hyun Chul as Sanchez

In Hotel Del Luna, Cho Hyun Chul plays Sanchez, Gu Chan Sung's loyal best friend from their Harvard days. As the affable heir to a pizza empire, Sanchez adds a touch of warmth and comic relief to the supernatural drama, offering friendship and support amidst the eerie mysteries of the hotel.

Advertisement

11. Park Yoo Na as Princess Song Hwa

Park Yoo Na mesmerizes in Princess Song Hwa's role in Hotel Del Luna, a later Silla princess haunted by her past sins. Over centuries, she seeks redemption until reincarnated as Lee Mi Ra, Chan Sung's compassionate ex-girlfriend. Her dual roles add layers to the intricate tapestry of the supernatural drama's narrative.

12. Lee David as Seol Ji Won

Lee David brings a chilling complexity to his role as Seol Ji Won in Hotel Del Luna, portraying a wealthy and vengeful character with a haunting secret. As Chan Sung's former schoolmate, his hidden darkness unravels, intertwining his fate with the hotel's spectral mysteries and adding an eerie twist to the supernatural narrative.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, Han Ga In, Kim Yoo Jung, and Yeo Jin Goo led The Moon Embracing the Sun turns 12: Revisiting iconic characters