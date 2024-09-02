ENHYPEN announces 2024 world tour WALK THE LINE in South Korea and Japan starting October 5; Know details

Good news for ENHYPEN fans! The group is gearing up for their 2024 world tour WALK THE LINE. Their agency announced that the seven-piece boy band will kick off their world tour's first concert on October 5 in Goyang, South Korea. The following month, they will visit Japan to set the stage of fire with their electrifying performance.

On September 2, BELIFT LAB announced ENHYPEN’s 2024 world tour WALK THE LINE. On October 5, around 6 PM KST, the boy band will kick off their first concert at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

On October 6, their performance will be broadcast online around 5 PM KST. Tickets start from 132,000 KRW and can be purchased through Interpark. The ticket booking open date will soon be announced.

Wrapping up the concerts in their home country, ENHYPEN will fly to Japan for WALK THE LINE. Their first Japanese concert for this world tour will be held on November 9 at 5 PM JST at Belluna Dome, Saitama, Japan. The group will return to the same stage for their day 2 performance on November 10 at 3 PM JST.

Next, on December 28, the K-pop act will make a stop in Fukuoka for their WALK THE LINE concert. They will commence the first day at Mizuho PayPay Dome and will return to the same venue for day 2 on December 29. On the first day, their performance will start around 5 PM JST, while on the second day, they will take over the stage at 3 PM JST.

Their last schedule in Japan will be kicked off on January 25, 2025, at Kyocera Dome Osaka. They will start the performance at around 5 PM JST. The final concert for WALK IN THE LINE in Japan will be held on January 26, 2025, at the same venue.

BELIFT LAB will soon announce tickets and other details for ENHYPEN’s Japan concerts.

On the work front, ENHYPEN recently unveiled their second Korean-language studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD. The album did exceptionally well commercially. From becoming the group’s first album to spend 5 weeks on Billboard 200 to recording a whopping 2 million pre-orders, ROMANCE : UNTOLD helped the boy band reach many new career highs.

