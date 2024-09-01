Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Taeil removed from NCT after sexual crime allegations, DUI case of BTS’ SUGA handed over to prosecution, more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

Taeil was removed from NCT due to shocking sexual crime allegations against him, while BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case has been forwarded to prosecution. In other news, Jo Bo Ah announced her marriage in October. Here are all the breaking updates from this week for K-pop and K-drama fans.

Taeil removed from NCT due to sexual crime allegations

On August 28, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil had been removed from NCT and its sub-unit NCT 127 after sexual crime allegations were brought against him. The news sent shockwaves through the K-pop world.

In their official statement the agency mentioned that although they are in the process of gathering all the information regarding the same, the decision has been taken due to the seriousness of the situation. Shortly after, Bangbae Police Station revealed that an investigation had been launched. They clarified that the victims do not involve any minors or same-sex individuals.

Following the shocking allegations, his former bandmates unfollowed him on Instagram and even deleted photos with him. Meanwhile, fans were extremely disappointed to learn the situation. Many even burned his albums and photos, while some of his promotional posters were also taken down at various places. In light of the situation, Taeil lost over 1 million Instagram followers overnight.

Advertisement

BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case forwarded to prosecution

On August 30, it was reported that Yongsan Police Station forwarded BTS’ SUGA’s drunk-driving case to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office without detention. He is now facing the charges of DUI under the Road Traffic Act. The update came 17 days after his drunk-driving electric scooter incident came to light.

Min Hee Jin dismissed as ADOR’s CEO

On August 27, HYBE announced that Min Hee Jin is no longer the CEO of ADOR, although she will continue to stay on board as NewJeans’ in-house director. Shortly after the announcement, she shocked everyone by saying that she had been outed without her consent.

Her legal representative stated that the decision was taken unilaterally and that it was a grave violation of the shareholders' agreement. However, HYBE clarified that she was not blindsided, stating that she attended the board meeting virtually, and the date was chosen after her suggestion.

Advertisement

Min Hee Jin has since vowed to “fight with her all might” against this decision. Meanwhile, internal director Kim Joo Young has been appointed as ADOR's new CEO.

BTS announces second collab with Megan Thee Stallion

On August 30, BIGHIT MUSIC surprised fans with an announcement of an upcoming collaboration between BTS and Megan Thee Stallion. Although, in their post, the agency used emojis to hint at the partnership rather than using words, fans think it will be a song with RM’s solo feature. Previously the American rapper has collaborated with the megastar group on a version of their all-English hit Butter.

Tale of the Nine Tailed star Jo Bo Ah to tie the knot in October

On August 28, Jo Bo Ah’s agency XYZ Studio confirmed that the actress is all set to tie the knot to her longtime boyfriend. The wedding is set to be held in October with a close-knit ceremony, considering the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, since she had never been embroiled in dating rumors before this sudden marriage announcement, speculations arose about her pre-marital pregnancy. However, her agency firmly shut down the rumors, saying that she plans on continuing her career as an actress. Moreover, throughout the next year, she will be busy filming with no time for a honeymoon.

Park Bo Gum sustains minor injury on Good Boy set

On August 28, it was reported that Park Bo Gum sustained a minor leg injury while filming an action scene in Busan for his upcoming drama Good Boy. His agency, THE BLACK LABEL, said he was immediately moved to a hospital in Seoul, where he underwent treatment. The remaining schedule for the day was canceled, and the filming was temporarily halted in light of the situation.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Daesung reunite at Taeyang’s solo concert The Light Year in Seoul to perform WE LIKE 2 PARTY; Watch